Ambrosia has added a plant-based version of its ambient canned custard.

Ambrosia Plant Based Custard (rsp: £1.95/390g) has rolled into Morrisons stores.

The non-HFSS product offered the “same delicious creamy texture and recognisable flavour” as its original custard, Ambrosia claimed.

It would give “people with dairy intolerances or looking for more plant-based alternatives the opportunity to enjoy custard as it should be”, the brand added.

“We know people’s diets are changing and it is our job to offer alternatives to suit all tastes and requirements,” said Daniel Jalalpour, marketing director for desserts at Ambrosia brand owner Premier Foods.

The NPD, which was three years in the making, would “enable households to still enjoy the nation’s favourite ambient custard whether they are looking to cut down on dairy or follow a plant based diet”, Jalalpour added.

Asked if it had plans to extend into plant-based across Ambrosia’s rice pudding, desserts and ice cream ranges, Premier Foods said: “The success of our business is built on being responsive to consumer demands and trends so we will continue to use our excellent insight to guide future developments.”