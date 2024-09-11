Sharwood’s has added a range of two-step curry kits designed for “less confident cooks”.

Tikka Masala, Korma, Butter Chicken and Balti have hit Sainsbury’s shelves (rsp: £2.80/280g).

The kits, which were manufactured in India, comprise a curry paste and sauce to which shoppers can add their chosen protein.

“We know that many consumers want to enjoy delicious curries at home, without the expense or hassle,” said Sharwood’s global marketing director Andrey Sokirkin.

Rather than cannibalising sales from Premier Foods stablemate The Spice Tailor, the Sharwood’s curry kits would “drive incremental value for retailers, appealing to home cooks who are eager to explore their culinary creativity in the kitchen”, Sokirkin told The Grocer.

“The existing meal kits from The Spice Tailor and the new Sharwood’s meal kits are two different propositions and have been created with different shoppers and consumer needs in mind,” said Sokirkin.

“Our insight suggests that The Spice Tailor shoppers are much more experienced and confident in the kitchen. On the other hand, we believe Sharwood’s shoppers often buy jar cooking sauces for their accessibility and convenience.”

Volume sales of Sharwood’s cooking sauces fell by 19.2% in 2023 [NIQ, 52 w/e 2 December 2023]. It was one of eight of the top 10 cooking sauce brands to suffer unit declines as budget-conscious shoppers traded down to own label.