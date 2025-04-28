New brand Oh So Wholesome has launched its Veg’chop plant-based ingredient into Tesco.

Veg’chop is made from pulses, seeds and veg with a savoury, seasoned and slightly nutty flavour, said the brand.

It is high in protein and fibre and can be quickly chopped and cooked as the centre piece for fajitas, curries, pasta dishes, salads and wraps.

The product was created by founder Jason Gibb when he couldn’t find a plant-based ingredient that wasn’t a meat mimic, tofu or tempeh.

“Although it is a new concept, people will be familiar with ingredients like lentils, quinoa, sweet potato and chia seeds,” said Gibb. “I wanted something that tasted like the plants it was made from and that I was happy to eat daily with my family.”

There will be two SKUs available in Tesco, the brand’s Original Veg’chop (rsp: £3/250g) and Mexican Style Veg’chop (rsp: £3/250g).

“We’re delighted to secure such a big listing for our first launch,” he added. “I think that speaks to the growing appetite for minimally processed foods that are nutritious and satisfying as well as tasty. What began as a personal quest has coincided with a real movement.”

The brand added that the listing comes at a time when the plant-based category is struggling to attract new shoppers and shelf space has contracted.

“This aisle has been a home for people who are avoiding meat but it hasn’t been a destination for people who want to eat more plants and – alongside growth in tofu and tempeh – we believe that is what will get shopper numbers moving in the right direction,” said co-founder Simon Day.