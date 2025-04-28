The Tofoo Co has launched two products for summer: Thai Burgers and Southern Fried Pieces.

The tofu brand has unveiled the Thai Burgers SKU (rsp: £3), which contains spiced tofu combined with vegetables for a “truly plant-based alternative to the meat mimic burgers”.

The Southern Fried Pieces (rsp: £3) add to the brand’s range of crispy tofu, alongside Tofoo Katsu which launched last year. The brand said the new line was perfect for wraps, loading in a burger or serving with chips and slaw.

The new products will be launching into retail this week with the burgers listed in Waitrose and the Pieces in Tesco.

The brand hopes to meet rising demand for more traditional plant-based proteins with the new summer offers.

“The Tofoo Co is the only top five brand to grow in January (+9.9% value and +8.8% volume YoY), and we continue to defy the slump seen elsewhere in the category by extending our range of Tofoo products, enticing new users to try tofu for the first time,” said MD David Knibbs.