Quorn owner Marlow Ingredients has forged a first-of-its-kind partnership with startup Tempty Foods.

Tempty is the first Danish company to launch mycoprotein based products and has become the first producer other than Marlow Foods to use its Marlow Mycoprotein.

The tie-up follows the announcement last month of a plan for Marlow’s mycoprotein to be made available to the wider market, as it boasted of the “huge potential” of the technology behind Quorn in licensing it to other food suppliers.

“We have signalled our intention to empower other, like-minded producers to join us in using Marlow mycoprotein as we strive to make it easier for people across the globe to eat more sustainably and to play their part in tackling climate change,” said Tom Lindley, head of strategy and marketing at Marlow Ingredients.

The Tempty Foods brand has already been launched in Denmark’s foodservice sector, enabling chefs to create “delicious, sustainable meals”.

The collaboration will help the startup to accelerate growth and expand into new channels and markets.

“The introduction of Marlow mycoprotein into our products will give us a sustainable and competitive edge,” said Martina Lokajová, CEO and co-founder of Tempty Foods. “It will also empower us to continue creating next-generation alternatives that focus on the key values of taste and nutrition, rather than imitating meat.”

The move to offer the ingredient to other businesses is part of Marlow Foods’ mission to become a net positive business by 2030 and, in that year, provide eight billion servings of mycoprotein – one for every person on the planet.