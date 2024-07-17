The Co-op is launching a new multimillion-pound brand campaign aimed at highlight the significance of its different ownership model.

A new ad for the society will run tonight on ITV during Coronation Street with the new tagline ‘Owned by You. Right by You’.

The aim of the campaign is to educate consumers on what it means for a business to be a co-operative.

A new survey carried out for Cooperatives Europe found that over 50% of UK consumers admit they don’t understand what it means when a business is a co-operative or a mutual. Two fifths (42%) admitted they don’t understand what constitutes a co-operative, or how being part of one could benefit themselves and their communities.

The model is much more widely used and understood in Europe, with over 140 million people in the EU belonging to a co-operative.

Co-op said that while understanding of the model was low, the survey also revealed strong support from consumers for quality products, community support and ethical practices, which the society said were all key elements of a co-operative.

The new ad, which will run until 21 August, is set to challenge UK consumers to become “a nation of co-operators”.

It pointed out that the new government had pledged to double the size of the UK’s co-operative and mutuals sector in its manifesto.

Conveying how it differs from other retailers is the second strand of the society’s overhaul of its membership strategy – the first being the introduction of special prices and promotions for members. It currently has over million active members and has set a target of eight million by 2030.

Proud day for me and my @coopuk colleagues/members as we tell the story of who we are & what we stand for.



The £1 spent on membership (returned on your first shop) gets you a share in a business you own and control to do right by members, their communities and the wider world. https://t.co/M0AADUs1My — Shirine Khoury-Haq (@skhouryhaq) July 17, 2024



“This new research shows there’s a real appetite for a different way of doing business in the UK – one that is fairer, more ethical and puts power in the hands of communities,” said Co-op chief customer and membership officer Kenyatte Nelson. “At Co-op, we have been proudly delivering this across the UK for 180 years. By tackling this lack of awareness head-on, we aim to help even more people find businesses that share their values. Compared to our UK counterparts, as a business owned by you, we do right by you.

“Now is the time to champion the co-operative model and demonstrate how it provides a solution to many of the challenges we face today. That’s why we are on a mission to re-introduce Co-op’s core values and principles to the UK. Through our latest campaign, we hope to remind our customers that by simply shopping at Co-op as a member-owner, you get a say in how the business is run, lower prices on the products and services you need and, the opportunity to create better societal outcomes in the communities where you live.”

Professor Tony Webster, a business historian at Northumbria University, said: “Co-operatives are more than just financial entities. They foster a sense of community and empower consumers through active participation.

“However, the UK’s narrow focus on consumer co-operatives and the general lack of education about the co-operative model have led to a decline in their visibility and impact. This is in stark contrast to mainland Europe, where integrated co-operative economies are more common and are actively supported by legislation.”