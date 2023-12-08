Last Christmas, Peta introduced us to Toby the turkey, a rather cute cartoon bird who escaped the abattoir to enjoy the festive season with a loving family of vegans.

This time around, the animal rights organisation is taking a similar tack. We’ve got another cartoon turkey (slightly more crudely animated, this year), this time named Tessa. Loudly voiced by Jane Horrocks, she wonders a town, singing guilelessly about Christmas traditions until a passing butcher grabs her by the neck.

Tessa is, unlike Toby, quite annoying – to the point that committed carnivores will probably welcome her fate, as Peta opts for a bleaker outcome than it did in 2022. ‘Kill the tradition, not a turkey,’ it urges us.

Food for thought – but it’s not an improvement on last year’s effort.