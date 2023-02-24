Pringles is plugging its non-HFSS multigrain variant and – perhaps mindful that consumers might not get excited about healthy-sounding snacks – isn’t saying anything about them being better for you.

They’re just ‘Wonderfully Different’, as this ad suggests. We meet three mates, scoffing snacks on the sofa. One notes that “they’re like regular Pringles but different” – but before we can learn any more we’re distracted by one of the group’s pet hamster, who displays its point of difference by performing a weird concert for the trio, squealing oddly as it plays a tiny synth.

It’s a bit rich for the world’s most uniform snack to celebrate ‘difference’, and Adland’s quirky animal trope is perhaps becoming a little tired – but the ‘multi-tasty’ part of the tagline is a clever touch.