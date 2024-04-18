Drinks supplier Manchester Drinks Co is to launch a five-strong range of Fruitella branded drinks.

Pouches in Orange, Strawberry, Blackcurrant & Apple, Summer Fruits and Cherry are to roll into 670 B&M stores from 29 April (rsp: 89p/300ml).

The HFSS compliant ready-to-drink pouches contain less than 17 kcals per serving.

Manchester Drinks Co was “thrilled to be working with such an iconic sweet brand as Fruittella”, said co-founder Richard Benjamin.

“We believe the brand lends itself perfectly to a fruit juice drink,” he said. “All the lovers of the sweets can now refresh themselves with our range of RTD juice drinks.”

The fruit juice pouches would “provide consumers with a convenient, delicious, and affordable way to enjoy their favourite fruit flavours”, according to Carla Fernández-Moreno, F&B manager at Fruitella brand owner Perfetti Van Melle.

“The fat cap design not only adds convenience but also sets us apart in terms of innovation and their on-brand colourful design will ensure they stand out at retail,” Fernández-Moreno added.

Manchester Drinks Co has previously worked with Perfetti Van Melle, having teamed up with the Italian-Dutch multinational to launch a range of Fruitella branded squash last summer.

It also makes Toxic Waste and Slush Puppie branded pouches (which – unlike the Fruitella pouches – are designed to be frozen and consumed like a slushy), and a host of alcoholic drinks including gins, liqueurs, seltzers and RTD cocktails.