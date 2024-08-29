Heinz has launched a “fail-proof” spaghetti carbonara in a can for Gen Z shoppers.

Featuring pasta in a creamy sauce with pancetta, the NPD (rsp: £2/400g) is Heinz’s first pasta launch in a decade.

Billed as “a fail-proof, quick and easy carbonara that comes with absolutely zero drama”, the NPD is targeted specifically at Gen Z shoppers, who wanted their food to be “both fast and convenient”, according to Heinz.

It has launched DTC via Heinz to Home and will hit supermarket shelves in September.

“We understand that people are looking for convenient meals that are effortless to prepare, and our new Spaghetti Carbonara delivers just that,” said Kraft Heinz meals director Alessandra de Dreuille.

“It’s the perfect solution for a quick and satisfying meal at home.”

This latest launch joins a raft of NPD by Heinz aimed squarely at younger shoppers over recent months.

For instance, it launched a pickle-flavoured ketchup in November in response to TikTok trends. This was followed by the rollout of a trio of pasta sauces, inspired by popular TikTok recipes, in July.

Heinz has also given its canned range an overhaul, teaming up with Cathedral City to launch Cheesy Beanz in February, then partnering with Richmond to launch “improved”, co-branded versions of its canned sausage products in May.