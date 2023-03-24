Asda has launched its 2023 Easter range with a focus on its Extra Special and free-from ranges.
A standout of Asda’s Easter range is the chick cake range, taking a theme and running with it across multiple formats in bakery.
Meanwhile, the expansion of its free-from and luxury Easter egg selection cater to an increasingly health-conscious and discerning consumer base
Extra Special Belgian Milk Chocolate Berry Slab
£3.50/160g
Belgian milk chocolate slab with blended strawberry flavour and dark chocolate swirls, topped with white chocolate eggs with bronze colour lustre, butter crunch toffee pieces and freeze-dried raspberry pieces.
Free From Fried Eggs Chocolate Slab
£2.50/90g
Belgian milk chocolate slab with white and yellow decorated swirl, topped with bronze lustred honeycomb and meringue pieces.
Asda Special Delivery Truck Egg
£3/100g
One for the kids who love to watch deliveries arrive. A hollow egg-shaped milk chocolate in an Easter-themed Asda delivery lorry.
Laurel Lamb Hot Chocolate Melt
£2/45g
A white chocolate lamb filled with fluffy marshmallows. Add to a mug of hot milk to melt and make a hot chocolate.
Extra Special Milk Pretzel Egg
£7/400g
Salted caramel flavour milk chocolate hollow egg with honeycomb, pretzels and caramel pieces, hand decorated with milk and white chocolate.
Chick Cake Jar
£3.50
Inside the Chick Cake Jar, there are layers of Madeira sponge, tangy lemon curd, crunchy sugar sprinkles, and sweet vanilla frosting topped with an edible chick face.
Chick Cheesecake
£6/550g
Chick Cheesecake with a digestive biscuit base, topped with a lemon cheesecake and finished with a lemon glaze and edible sugar decorations.
Asda Free From Lemon Cheesecake Easter Egg
£4/160g
White chocolate with a zesty lemon cheesecake flavour and crunchy crisped rice pieces. Free from gluten, milk and egg, and suitable for vegans.
Extra Special 4 Apple & Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns
£1.60/280g (2 for £2.50)
Hot cross buns prepared with tangy apple purée, plump sultanas and cinnamon.
Extra Special 4 Cheese & Black Pepper Hot Cross Buns
£1.60/280g (2 for £2.50)
Hot cross buns with red leicester cheese, extra mature cheddar cheese and cracked black pepper.
