Asda has launched its 2023 Easter range with a focus on its Extra Special and free-from ranges.

A standout of Asda’s Easter range is the chick cake range, taking a theme and running with it across multiple formats in bakery.

Meanwhile, the expansion of its free-from and luxury Easter egg selection cater to an increasingly health-conscious and discerning consumer base

Extra Special Belgian Milk Chocolate Berry Slab

Asda_Extra_Special_Belgian_Milk_Chocolate_Berry_Slab_160g

£3.50/160g

Belgian milk chocolate slab with blended strawberry flavour and dark chocolate swirls, topped with white chocolate eggs with bronze colour lustre, butter crunch toffee pieces and freeze-dried raspberry pieces.

 

Free From Fried Eggs Chocolate Slab

Asda_Free_From_Fried_Eggs_Choc_Slab_90g

£2.50/90g

Belgian milk chocolate slab with white and yellow decorated swirl, topped with bronze lustred honeycomb and meringue pieces.

 

Asda Special Delivery Truck Egg

Asda_Milk_Chocolate_Egg_100g

£3/100g

One for the kids who love to watch deliveries arrive. A hollow egg-shaped milk chocolate in an Easter-themed Asda delivery lorry.

 

Laurel Lamb Hot Chocolate Melt

white chocolate lamb

£2/45g

A white chocolate lamb filled with fluffy marshmallows. Add to a mug of hot milk to melt and make a hot chocolate.

 

Extra Special Milk Pretzel Egg

Asda_Extra_Special_Extra_Thick_Honeycomb__Pretzel___Caramel_Milk_Chocolate_Egg_400g

£7/400g

Salted caramel flavour milk chocolate hollow egg with honeycomb, pretzels and caramel pieces, hand decorated with milk and white chocolate.

 

Chick Cake Jar

ASDA_Easter Jar_RT

£3.50

Inside the Chick Cake Jar, there are layers of Madeira sponge, tangy lemon curd, crunchy sugar sprinkles, and sweet vanilla frosting topped with an edible chick face.

 

Chick Cheesecake 

Asda_Chick_Cheesecake_550g

£6/550g

Chick Cheesecake with a digestive biscuit base, topped with a lemon cheesecake and finished with a lemon glaze and edible sugar decorations.

 

Asda Free From Lemon Cheesecake Easter Egg

Asda_Free_From_Lemon_Cheesecake_Easter_Egg_160g

£4/160g

White chocolate with a zesty lemon cheesecake flavour and crunchy crisped rice pieces. Free from gluten, milk and egg, and suitable for vegans. 

 

Extra Special 4 Apple & Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns

Asda_Extra_Special_4_Apple___Cinnamon_Hot_Cross_Buns

£1.60/280g (2 for £2.50)

Hot cross buns prepared with tangy apple purée, plump sultanas and cinnamon. 

 

Extra Special 4 Cheese & Black Pepper Hot Cross Buns

Asda_Extra_Special_4_Cheese___Black_Pepper_Hot_Cross_Buns

£1.60/280g (2 for £2.50)

Hot cross buns with red leicester cheese, extra mature cheddar cheese and cracked black pepper.

