Morrisons has launched its coronation range for the upcoming celebration. With a “very British” focus on food platters, it targets party planners with a range of tastes and takes on what British cuisine can be. 

The range includes a spicy grazing platter of bhajis, pakoras and samosas; a continental grazing box of Italian cheese, Spanish ham and Mediterranean olives; and with a savoury grazing box of pork pies, sausage rolls and quiches. Morrisons has even launched bunting, banners and balloons for the coronation, in a sea of union jacks.

Savoury Grazing Box

Coronation_SavouryGrazingBox

£10, serves six to eight
Available 28 April 

A savoury platter featuring British classics such as mini pork pies, sausage rolls, sweet satay and quiches. 

 

Spicy Grazing Platter

Coronation_SpicyGrazingBox

£10, serves six to eight
Available 28 April 

Sharing platter including onion bhajis, pakoras, veg samosas and chicken satay, with a mint raita dip and a tangy mango chutney. 

 

Small Cheese Box

Coronation_SmallCheeseBox

£10, serves six to eight
Available 28 April 

Includes wensleydale and cranberry, Wyke cheddar, Clawson stilton, French brie and a red leicester whirl, paired with a fig and honey chutney and crackers. 

 

Market Street Coronation Chicken Baguette

Coronation_Sandwhich

£2.50
Available 27 April

Baguette with a filling of tangy coronation chicken, cucumber and spinach. 

 

Coronation_GiantCookie

£7
Available 1 May

Giant cookie decorated with coloured frosting, piped by Morrisons staff in the colours of the union flag. 

 

Blue, White & Red Cupcakes

Coronation_Cupcake

£5, nine-pack
Available 24 April 

Vanilla-flavoured sponge cakes topped with white and blue vanilla frosting, sugar sprinkles and a British flag.

 

Crown Biscuit

Coronation_CrownBiscuit

99p
Available 24 April

Buttery shortcake biscuit with crown design in icing. The retailer suggests serving it as part of an afternoon tea. 

 

King Charles Flat Bunting

HBKC101_2

£2.50, three metres
Available 10 April

Blue, red and white union flag bunting featuring a silhouette of King Charles III. 

 

God Save The King Banner

HBKC104_1

£2.50, two metres
Available 10 April

This gold banner stretches two metres.

 

Continental Grazing Box

Coronation_ContinentalGrazingBox

£10, serves six to eight 

Available 28 April 

A tray of cheese and meats including mortadella, Serrano ham and salami with olives, corn kernels, slow-roasted tomatoes and a fig and honey chutney. 

