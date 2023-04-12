Morrisons has launched its coronation range for the upcoming celebration. With a “very British” focus on food platters, it targets party planners with a range of tastes and takes on what British cuisine can be.
The range includes a spicy grazing platter of bhajis, pakoras and samosas; a continental grazing box of Italian cheese, Spanish ham and Mediterranean olives; and with a savoury grazing box of pork pies, sausage rolls and quiches. Morrisons has even launched bunting, banners and balloons for the coronation, in a sea of union jacks.
Savoury Grazing Box
£10, serves six to eight
Available 28 April
A savoury platter featuring British classics such as mini pork pies, sausage rolls, sweet satay and quiches.
Spicy Grazing Platter
£10, serves six to eight
Available 28 April
Sharing platter including onion bhajis, pakoras, veg samosas and chicken satay, with a mint raita dip and a tangy mango chutney.
Small Cheese Box
£10, serves six to eight
Available 28 April
Includes wensleydale and cranberry, Wyke cheddar, Clawson stilton, French brie and a red leicester whirl, paired with a fig and honey chutney and crackers.
Market Street Coronation Chicken Baguette
£2.50
Available 27 April
Baguette with a filling of tangy coronation chicken, cucumber and spinach.
Giant Cookie
£7
Available 1 May
Giant cookie decorated with coloured frosting, piped by Morrisons staff in the colours of the union flag.
Blue, White & Red Cupcakes
£5, nine-pack
Available 24 April
Vanilla-flavoured sponge cakes topped with white and blue vanilla frosting, sugar sprinkles and a British flag.
Crown Biscuit
99p
Available 24 April
Buttery shortcake biscuit with crown design in icing. The retailer suggests serving it as part of an afternoon tea.
King Charles Flat Bunting
£2.50, three metres
Available 10 April
Blue, red and white union flag bunting featuring a silhouette of King Charles III.
God Save The King Banner
£2.50, two metres
Available 10 April
This gold banner stretches two metres.
Continental Grazing Box
£10, serves six to eight
Available 28 April
A tray of cheese and meats including mortadella, Serrano ham and salami with olives, corn kernels, slow-roasted tomatoes and a fig and honey chutney.
