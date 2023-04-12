Morrisons has launched its coronation range for the upcoming celebration. With a “very British” focus on food platters, it targets party planners with a range of tastes and takes on what British cuisine can be.

The range includes a spicy grazing platter of bhajis, pakoras and samosas; a continental grazing box of Italian cheese, Spanish ham and Mediterranean olives; and with a savoury grazing box of pork pies, sausage rolls and quiches. Morrisons has even launched bunting, banners and balloons for the coronation, in a sea of union jacks.