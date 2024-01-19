Before the term plant-based was even coined, high-profile women were at the forefront. “Think back to Linda McCartney and her championing of animal-free products,” points out Paul Milner, director of PMMS Consultancy, which has worked with the likes of Quorn and Revolution Kitchen.

“Then there’s Heather Mills, who also carried the torch for so many years,” he adds.

But the mention of Mills highlights a more recent problem. Her vegan empire – VBites – became the latest plant-based operation to fall into administration at the end of last year, as the industry suffers from declining sales. So are women still leading the way in the sector, and do they have a bright future?

Indy Kaur has positive memories from the early days of the plant-based boom. Having started out developing NPD for Tesco in 2018, she is now founder and CEO of Plant Futures, a consultancy and insights partner for plant-based businesses.

Kaur credits the “good gender balance” in plant-based as a driving force behind her career. “In the early days of me finding my feet, I was hugely inspired by the women I was meeting in plant-based – authors, chefs, investors, brand owners,” she recalls. “This had a huge, positive impact on me.”

Of course, that was back when the potential of plant-based seemed unlimited. Today the picture is less rosy. The likes of Plant & Bean and Meatless Farm have fallen into administration, meat-free volumes have fallen [The Grocer Top Products Survey 2023], and retailers have been busy rationalising sections.

For Kaur, though, this is “more of a reset than a slump”. She believes the downturn is partly fuelled by a return to pre-Covid behaviour. And “we’ve learnt a lot [about] what’s working, what’s not”, she adds.

So Kaur remains confident in the potential of plant-based to become a huge category – and the ability of women to lead that change. “Sometimes I think of it as the Suffragettes era,” she says. “It took two, maybe three, generations to create a seismic change.”

There is certainly no lack of candidates to lead the next generation. That’s illustrated by the level of expertise on this power list (p34), which could have extended well beyond the 10 names chosen.

Thea Alexander, CEO of fmcg consultancy YF, believes plant-based has been – and still is – a fertile ground for women to thrive. “If you look at it in the context of meat, dairy, and other categories that sit in a similar part of the supermarket, I think the plant-based category provides an opportunity for female leadership,” she says .

“It’s effectively a fresh start in grocery, so there’s a lot of startup mentality. In plant-based, you can join a business and be in a very impactful role very quickly.”

The core customer base also tends to be female-dominated. The Vegan Society estimates just 37% of the UK’s vegans are men. Although plant-based products appeal to a much wider audience, it’s certainly a bonus.

There remain some issues to overcome. One is the consistent underfunding of female-founded companies. For every £1 of venture capital investment in the UK, all-female founder teams get less than 1p, found a 2019 UK VC & Female Founders report.

Kaur would also like to see women take the helm as the category as it evolves. “I’d love to see more commercially savvy women in MD and CEO roles,” she says.

Ultimately, though, the future of plant-based will be about more than gender. Marisa Heath, CEO of the Plant-Based Food Alliance UK, says women will play “the same role as men – we all need to work together to go forward”. The potential is there, she says, “with the lowest meat consumption since 1974 and studies suggesting a third of meat eaten in the UK will be replaced by alternative proteins by 2040”.

Emily Brindley, head of commercial for the UK at Vivera, is also looking to the future. “Now we’ve come out of the early stages of excitement and fast growth, we need to be laser-focused on what adds value,” she says.

“The category could co-ordinate and share better on how to understand the consumer more and deliver for them – and this collaboration is something the collective female talent could trailblaze,” Brindley sums up.