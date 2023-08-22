Red Bull has added a spiced pear flavoured energy drink to its UK roster.

Red Bull Winter Edition Spiced Pear would offer “the perfect blend of pear” with a “dash of cinnamon”, the Austrian energy drinks giant said.

The limited-edition flavour will launch in Sainsbury’s from 1 September, before a nationwide rollout in October.

It will be available in 250ml non price-marked (rsp: £1.50), and price-marked (£1.45) cans, as well as 355ml (rsp: £1.90) and 355ml Sugarfree (rsp: £1.80) variants.

Red Bull said it had identified “innovation and new flavours” as key drivers of greater category penetration.

This, it said, had led the brand to develop its Red Bull Editions line to draw in new consumers. Red Bull Summer Edition, first introduced in 2013, now comprises six flavours.

The top three Red Bull Editions (Red, Apricot, Tropical) are now valued at a combined £28m [NIQ 52 w/e 29 July 2023]. The latest Summer Edition – Juneberry – was launched in March and has become the best-performing NPD launch for Red Bull to date, worth £5.3m.

“With the new Red Bull Winter Edition, Red Bull is hoping to repeat the success of its Summer Edition, and consumer testing indicates the demand is there,” a spokesperson for Red Bull said. “The new flavour performed well in trials, delivering strong purchase intent. A huge 76% said they would purchase a festive flavoured energy drink and 49% of these was particularly due to the festive flavour.

“Red Bull is the chosen brand in the winter months and our annual winter marketing campaign will help continue to drive awareness, whilst targeting key winter occasions, such as socialising and working, providing shoppers with the energy they need to get their work done so that they can enjoy the festive fun.”

The launch of Red Bull Winter Edition Spiced Pear would be supported with tailored PoS to raise awareness in-store, the brand added.

It comes as Red Bull’s category rival Monster announced the launch of a zero sugar version of the brand’s Original variant in the UK.