Defra has permitted the use of three unauthorised bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccines in the UK.

The vaccines are suppressive, meaning they will reduce some of the clinical signs experienced by animals with the disease, but they do not prevent infection.

They can only be used with an appropriate licence being in place. Available licences will either be geographically targeted general licences, initially in high-risk counties as part of a phased approach, or specific licences which can be applied for through the Animal & Plant Health Agency.

“The permitting of these vaccines forms one part of our efforts against this highly infectious disease,” said biosecurity minister Baroness Hayman. “We are working at pace in order to provide farmers with everything they need to protect their livestock and businesses and would recommend they contact their veterinarians for access to the vaccines.”

Vaccination status will not affect movement restrictions, which remain in place in parts of eastern England and apply to all ruminants and camelids moving out of the restricted zone and to the movement of their germinal products within the zone.

Farmers in England are urged to contact their private veterinarian if they want to use any of the available BTV-3 vaccines and free testing remains available.

“These vaccines are an important step forward and will aid in reducing clinical signs in animals and the impact of disease on farms, but it is not a protective vaccine, so we are still urging farmers to follow all of our guidance in order to prevent the disease spreading to their herds and any further,” said chief UK veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss.

The move has been welcomed by the National Sheep Association as a “necessary step to help control BTV-3 in the UK”.

“Although the vaccines are suppressive in nature rather than preventative they are expected to dampen symptoms, reduce suffering and mortality, and hopefully reduce the risk of further transmission,” said NSA chief executive Phil Stocker. “But as they will not prevent infection entirely, animals within control areas will still be subject to movement controls and trade restrictions.”