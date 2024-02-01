Korean food brand Sun Hee is to launch 20 new SKUs – spanning cooking sauces, noodle bowls and meal kits – into Tesco.

The expanded range includes four new cooking sauces: Gangnam Kimchi, Itaewan Hot & Spicy, Namson BBQ and Teriyaki (all rsps: £2.50/300g).

It also includes a quartet of udon noodle bowls: Spicy Kung Pau, Gochujang, Sesame Teriyaki and Sweet & Sour (all rsps: £2/240g).

All four recipes are vegan and packaged “for ease of transport for those who want to enjoy Korean food on the go”, according to the brand.

Four meal kits – Namsan BBQ Rice 420g , Sesame Teriyaki Rice 225g, Kimchi Ramen 510g and Hot & Spicy Ramen 255g (all rsps: £2) – will also launch, along with “Korean store cupboard staples”, such as Sticky Rice (rsp: £2/500g), Wok Sesame Oil (rsp: £2.50/225ml) and Korean Red Chilli Flakes (rsp: £1.75/29g).

Targeted at shoppers who wanted to create “quick, easy and satisfying Korean meals”, the innovations will hit the shelves of around 500 Tesco stores early this month.

Sun Hee was launched by world foods producer Surya Foods in 2021, debuting with a range of Korean store cupboard ingredients.

“Footballing superstar Son Heung-min, the Netflix television series Squid Game and K-pop (Korean pop) have all played their part in catapulting Korean culture into the spotlight in the UK, but K-food has also been a key part of this rise to popularity,” said Surya Foods MD Harry Dulai.

“We are delighted play a pivotal role in this movement, which sees more major supermarkets stocking authentic, key Korean ingredients to give UK consumers better access to this increasingly popular cuisine.”

The launch will be supported by a marketing push spanning print and social media, shopper promotions, events and sampling.

It comes after Ocado expanded its Korean range with 50 new products in October, including SKUs from Sushi Daily sister brand Kelly Loves, leading soju drinks player Jinro and instant noodle supplier Nongshim.