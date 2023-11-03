Morrisons has plumped for oven mitts belting out a power ballad in its Christmas advert this year. The battle of the ads is well underway, with Morrisons attempting to bring back 80s nostalgia set to a soundtrack of Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.

The advert shows a range of kitchens with cooks struggling to cook Christmas dinner. The suggestion is, as oven gloves lend a helping hand, so can Morrisons’ prepared Christmas dishes.

It is the first Christmas advert to feature the ‘More Reasons to Shop at Morrisons’ strapline in nearly two decades.

The retailer resurrected the slogan in May this year. “More Reasons to Shop at Morrisons is one of the most recognised brand lines ever, despite not having been used since 2006,” chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre told staff in a video on YouTube.

“In times of uncertainty, such as the cost of living crisis, people turn to nostalgia and in bringing back that campaign line and the jingle to go with it we are appealing to that.”

To support the campaign, Morrisons is launching a #GloveOke challenge which will invite customers to “share the glove” and post videos on social media of their own oven gloves ‘singing’ a duet for a chance to win their Christmas shop paid for. The competition will run on TikTok and other social media platforms with influencers, creators and fans getting involved.

“This Christmas – and every Christmas – great British food should be the star of the show and so our ad showcases Morrisons’ brilliant Christmas range” said Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre.

“But there’s always a lot to do when preparing the big Christmas meal and some classic 1980s power ballad encouragement is clearly in order. And so we’ve made the trusty oven glove the tuneful cheerleader of the nation’s Christmas chefs and we hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. Nothing’s gonna stop us making this Christmas the best for our customers.”

The 60-second ad was created with creative agency Leo Burnett and will air on television on Monday, 6 November during ITV’s Coronation Street.