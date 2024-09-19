This article will be updated as more launches are announced

From eerie flavours to eye-catching packaging, these new releases aim to capture the spirit of the season and boost sales on the biggest night for confectionery on the calendar. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the fang-tastic products hitting supermarket shelves for Halloween 2024

With storm clouds brewing and Halloween fast approaching, brands are gearing up to launch a host of limited-edition treats designed to tempt shoppers looking for little treats or spooky snacks

Monster Munch Mayo

Available in Iceland from 24 September

All major supermarkets in October

Heinz has teamed up with Walkers’ Monster Munch to launch limited-edition Heinz [Scarily] Good Monster Munch Mayo. The new condiment combines the famous pickled onion flavour crisp with the always bold innovation of Heinz to add a spooky twist to Halloween snacks.

Launching online with a limited run of 1,000 bottles, the mayo will be available from Heinz’s website from 20 September, with a wider supermarket rollout scheduled for 24 September (rsp: £2.40).

”Following on from the success of Heinz Black Garlic Mayo last Halloween, we were blown away by the excitement people felt around these limited-edition products for spooky season, says Thiago Rapp, director of taste elevation at Kraft Heinz.

“Monster Munch, with the iconic claw, was the perfect partner for mayo this Halloween, providing a scarily good twist on the classic. This mayo is the ultimate flavour mash-up that will add a tangy twist to any dish.”

The launch follows Heinz’s recent partnerships with Walkers, which saw the release of sandwich-inspired crisps. By combining nostalgic flavours with the Halloween season, Heinz aims to capture both party-goers and snack lovers looking for something unique this spooky season.

Fanta x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Available widely now

Fanta has launched a limited-edition apple-flavoured variant, Fanta Zero Afterlife, ahead of Halloween 2024. The sugar-free fizzy drink is part of a global partnership with Warner Bros, tying in with the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Launched in mid-August, it has been backed by a multimillion-pound ‘Summon What You Wanta’ marketing campaign. CCEP said the new variant would drive “talkability”.

“Halloween is one of the most important retail events in the calendar, and it’s become synonymous with Fanta in recent years – with the brand accounting for one in every four flavoured carbonates sold in the four weeks to Halloween 2023,” says Rob Yeomans, vice-president, commercial development at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB.

”Fanta Zero has a big role to play in recruiting new shoppers into the Fanta brand, growing by 2.8% over the Halloween period. This year promises to be our biggest and best Halloween yet.”

Swizzels

Available now

Swizzels has unveiled new Halloween Squashies Squeletons, aiming to capitalise on seasonal demand for novelty confectionery. The limited-edition skeleton-shaped treats come in Sour Apple, Strawberry, and Orange flavours (rsp: £1.15/120g).

The brand expects strong interest from retailers, following significant growth in the Halloween sugar confectionery category, which outperformed chocolate confectionery last year. According to Swizzels, its Halloween products grew 26% year on year, surpassing the category’s 18.4% growth.

Swizzels is also investing in its vegan-friendly variety range for Halloween, with the return of Scrumptious Sweets, Luscious Lollies and Curious Chews in price-marked packs, further driving category excitement.

“Halloween has become one of the biggest shopping events for retailers,” says Clare Newton, trade marketing manager at Swizzels.

“We saw a great opportunity to elevate the category and decided to shake things up with our uniquely shaped Squashies Squeletons. These treats offer sweet fans a unique experience, perfect for those seeking a new flavour and texture adventure this Halloween.”

Read more:

Reese’s

Available now

Reese’s is gearing up for Halloween with a range of themed products, including Skeletons Snack Sizes (rsp: £4.50/257g), and Pumpkins King Size (rsp: £1.25/68g).

The seasonal SKUs will be available across multiple retailers, with the Skeletons packs exclusively at Sainsbury’s, while the Pumpkins will be stocked at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Tesco.

The brand is also launching its “Become a Reese’s Treat” campaign, inviting shoppers across the UK to scan QR codes in supermarkets until 7 November for a chance to win prizes, including a one-of-a-kind sculpture of their head and shoulders crafted out of chocolate and peanut butter, and a £5,000 cash prize.

“Halloween is becoming more popular every year in the UK, with double-digit growth (12%) in consumer spending reported for Halloween 2023,” says Jackson Hitchon, general manager of Europe and world travel retail at The Hershey Company.

Monty Bojangles

Rsp: £16.99/135g

Available from September

Monty Bojangles is launching a limited-edition Cosmic Blink Cat Tin for Halloween, featuring its signature chocolate truffles. Priced at £16.99, the 135g tin offers 14 cocoa-dusted truffles with chocolate chip cookie pieces, housed in a reusable, black cat-themed tin.

The brand hopes the new design will appeal to consumers seeking a high-end Halloween-themed confectionery option.

Bebeto Super Sour Scary Skulls

Rsp: £1/150g

Available from September

Bebeto is launching Super Sour Scary Skulls ahead of Halloween, offering a seasonal twist on its popular gummy range. Each 150g pack contains a mix of six flavours – strawberry, cola, blackcurrant, pineapple, raspberry, and cherry – with no artificial colours or flavours.

Bebeto’s Scary Skulls will be available in major retailers including Aldi, Asda, CJ Lang, Parfetts, and Iceland.

Read more:

Maynards Bassetts x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Rsp: £1.35/130g

Available from July

Maynards Bassetts is rolling out two new limited-edition Halloween products in partnership with Warner Bros Pictures, timed to coincide with the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The new launches include Spooky Gums and Liquorice Mix, with packaging inspired by the film.

Spooky Gums are shaped as coffins, spiders, tombstones, and worms in black, purple, and green. The Liquorice Mix offers black and white shapes designed to tap into the Halloween trend.

Maynards Bassetts hopes the new products will drive in-store excitement, supported by a promotional campaign featuring an on-pack prize giveaway. Retailers can expect themed displays to help capture shopper interest as Halloween approaches.

Fruit-tella

Rsp: £3.75/6x330g

Available from September in Aldi

Fruit-tella is launching its first-ever Halloween-themed product, Out At Night Jellies. The multipack format features bats, owls, and spiders in orange, blackberry, and apple flavours, designed to appeal to families.

The HFSS-compliant jellies are free from artificial colours and flavours and are positioned as a more natural confectionery option. The new pack format, retailing at £3.75 for 330g, aims to cater to the growing trend for portioned, on-the-go treats – great for trick-or-treating.

“We are so excited about launching our first bag-in-bag format – not only are they a welcome addition to our Jellies portfolio, they are also perfect for Halloween,” says junior brand manager Victoria Gibson.

”The mini bags make it so simple for parents to provide fun, safe and tasty treats for their children – and that’s truly what’s at the heart of our brand.”

Popcorn Shed

Available now on Amazon

Popcorn Shed is gearing up for Halloween with the launch of its limited-edition Toffee Apple Popcorn, aiming to capture the essence of the spooky season and perfect for horror movie marathons or trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

Available in full-size packs, or popular Snack Pack format (rsp: £24/16 x 24g), each pack contains less than 120 calories, offering a guilt-free indulgence for Halloween snackers.