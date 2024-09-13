Sugar confectionery is purchased by 89% of households in the UK each year, offering a vast opportunity for brands wanting to make an impact.

It’s an ever changing and evolving category, influenced by not just consumer consumption trends, but wider cultural changes and patterns too.

For companies that are keen to stay on the pulse, they must keep a close eye on their audiences’ lifestyles, be that through social listening, direct feedback or wider community engagement opportunities.

And they must filter what they hear through to innovative product development, keeping the category feeling fresh whilst also continuing to offer the family favourites that keep shoppers coming back time and time again.

Perfetti Van Melle have been innovating for the last 120 years. Mentos pioneered the chewy dragee candy format in the 1930s, but all four of their household name brands – Chuppa Chups, Fruit-ella, Smint and Mentos have innovation at their heart still today.

In this video, Perfetti’s marketing and trade marketing director, Mark Roberts, leads us through the innovations we can expect to rock the market over the coming year, and how PVM has been leading the charge embracing changing consumer trends to remain a market leader.

Watch the full video to explore the opportunities available for the category and to discover the secret to Perfetti Van Melle’s ongoing success.

For more information on Perfetti Van Melle and its leading brand portfolio, visit https://www.perfettivanmelle.com