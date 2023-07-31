Say goodbye to boring old turkey and hello to slow cooked sloe gin duck, a show-stopping centrepiece alternative that will have your guests quacking through to the new year.

With unique flavours and novelty designs, Tesco’s upcoming range features pear-shaped pork liver pâté, monkfish & chorizo wellington and prawn snowballs.

Don’t forget to add a touch of Asian flair to your festive feast with Tesco’s steamed duck and orange buns and steamed mushroom buns. Whether you’re craving a meaty delight or a vegetarian treat, these festive Asian fusion buns are sure to be a hit at the Christmas table