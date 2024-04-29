Each month, we highlight new and interesting products, displays and features our team has snapped in the leading grocers

Wanderlust is “our first ever vegan gourmet chew sweets”, says Candy Kittens. “With a texture like no other, these double layered foamy and gummy chews are bursting with fruity flavours of strawberry, orange, blackcurrant and passionfruit.”

Wanderlust is also the star of this promotional aisle-end display in Co-op. The new variant is accompanied by Wild Strawberry and the on-trend Sour Watermelon.





Marks & Spencer

Is summer finally about to burst into life? M&S certainly thinks so, if this Bellante Prosecco display in its Hackney Central store is anything to go by. The same brand offers a very snazzy refill station for cereal, pulses, pasta and the like.

Poundland

Poundland is clearing out winter childrenswear lines via a half-price sale. It comes after the variety discounter’s sales in the six months to 31 March were affected. The cause was a major customer offer change in clothing and general merchandise to a group-wide sourcing arrangement through parent Pepco, according to a trading update this month.

Sainsbury’s

There’s a new branch of Costa in Sainsbury’s Hove. And across the retailer’s estate, the rollout of Low Everyday Prices is in effect. The new value campaign kicked off earlier this month to highlight Sainsbury’s lowest-priced branded products on shelves. It will see more than 1,000 branded products promoted with a red and yellow badge on shelves and in aisles. Sainsbury’s Low Everyday Prices will play up the retailer’s “consistent” approach to value across its range, replacing the long-running Price Lock initiative.

Tesco

Spotted in Tesco Express: this prominently displayed selection of Sides. It’s the latest food brand from YouTube collective The Sidemen, in partnership with New World Foods. Named after The Sidemen’s chain of fried chicken shops, Sides comprises a trio of ambient meat snacks. Buffalo Chicken, Chipotle Steak Strips and Korean BBQ Steak Strips rolled into 3,000 Tescos and 1,000 One Stops earlier this month.

