In this video, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Rob Yeomans and Gemma Nicholas, business operations director at The Coca-Cola Company, discuss the strategy behind Coca-Cola’s longstanding reign as the number one soft drinks brand in Great Britain4.

They’ll discuss the core principles driving the trademark’s continued success, through its three powerhouse brands: Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke, while highlighting its focus on consumer trends, sustainability and driving value for its customers.

From groundbreaking collaborations to creative ways of elevating the voices of devoted fans, get a unique perspective on what lies ahead for Coca-Cola in 2024 and beyond.

[1] Nielsen & CGA MAT Nov 2023

[2] Nielsen Total GB incl. dis val MAT to WE 30.12.23

[3] Nielsen Total GB incl. dis val MAT to WE 30.12.2

[4] Nielsen Total GB incl. dis val MAT to WE 30.12.23