Check out what’s new in UK grocery, DTC and stores this year:

A new survey by Deliveroo suggests staying in is the new going out on 14 February, as two-thirds of Brits admit they’d rather celebrate the most romantic day of the year at home.

From heart-shaped cheese, burgers, pizza and doughnuts to lingerie and Shake Shack necklaces delivered in minutes.

Babybel

Babybel has launched a heart-shaped variant of its giant cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The cheese heart is serrated down the middle to share with “a fellow cheese lover in your life”, Babybel said.

“There is so much love for cheese year-round, but especially during the most romantic time of the year, which is why we’re excited to give fans the chance to win a product that’s never been created by Babybel before,” says Babybel brand director Melanie Nemoy.

The hearts were available to win through a sweepstake on the Babybel Instagram page.

Asda Pizza

Asda has launched a half-and-half heart-shaped Valentine’s Day pizza “perfect for couples who aren’t quite as compatible on pizza as they are on paper”.

Available in-store via the fresh pizza counter from 5 to 14 February, each priced at £4, or included as part of two pizza and a drink deal for £6.

Warrendale Wagyu

UK Wagyu beef producer, Warrendale Wagyu, has launched a ‘Love Burger’ – a pack of two heart-shaped patties.

It’s own survey found that 82% of Brits would pick a burger as number one choice when creating the ideal Valentine’s Day menu for their partners.

Available to buy from its DTC store until 15 February, for £8/2x6oz wagyu burgers.

Maltesers Hot Chocolate Kit

Mars Chocolate Drinks and Treats has launched new gifting pack Maltesers With Love Instant Hot Chocolate Kit.

The pack contains three Maltesers and three Maltesers White hot chocolate sachets, as well as heart-shaped marshmallows, heart-shaped sprinkes and chocolate drops.

Available now from B&M and Home Bargains for rsp: £5.49/237g.

Deliveroo and Ann Summers

Deliveroo’s rapid delivery service Deliveroo Hop has partnered with Ann Summers to offer consumers a range of sexual wellness products for delivery “in minutes”.

The partnership sees 15 of the most popular Ann Summers products available to Hop shoppers in Brighton and Manchester, and Canning Town and Vauxhall in London.

The range is available now as part of a trial in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, the results of which will inform whether the partnership is made permanent.

Waitrose and Biscuiteers

Waitrose has partnered with DTC gifting brand Biscuiteers to launch two limited-edition Valentine’s Day flower bouquets.

The bouquets are available from Waitrose Florist stores and online, and come with a hand-decorated love heart-shaped biscuit from Biscuiteers.

Both feature roses sourced from suppliers via the Waitrose Foundation. The first is a Valentine’s Day Dozen & Love Heart Biscuit bundle, which costs £55. The second cheaper option is a Gift-wrapped Red Rose & Love Heart Biscuit bundle, for £35.

Waitrose will donate 2% of each sale back to the community local to the supplier, as part of the Foundation donation.

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’ UK has launched six new heart-shaped doughnuts and three limited-edition drinks – Hazelnut Mocha Latte, Chocolate Strawberry Frappe and Salted Caramel Chocolate.

Available in stores until 29 February at £10 for six doughnuts or 12 for £19.50.

Hattingley Valley

Hampshire winery Hattingley Valley has launched a limited-edition bottle of its sparkling Rosé 2020 for Valentine’s Day.

With a pink, heart-shaped label it is available as a single bottle for £45 or as part of a luxury gift set, with two fine tulip glasses and a golden Hattingley Valley bottle stopper for £90. Available now from its DTC online site.

Deliveroo necklaces

For your takeaway obsessed partner this Valentine’s Day, Deliveroo has launched a limited edition charm necklace range featuring some on-app fan favourite restaurants.

The ‘Love Bites’ charm necklace range are available when customers place an order worth £15 or more between 7 and 14 February from the following locations:

Eggslut : Notting Hill – London, Percy Street – London, Leonard Street – London, Victoria Street – London, Victory Parade – London

: Notting Hill – London, Percy Street – London, Leonard Street – London, Victoria Street – London, Victory Parade – London Homeslice : James Street – London, Neals Yard – London, Queen Street – London

: James Street – London, Neals Yard – London, Queen Street – London Oowee Vegan : Baldwin Street – Bristol, Market Street – Brighton

: Baldwin Street – Bristol, Market Street – Brighton Shake Shack : Mansion House – London, Canary Wharf – London, Leicester Square – London, Oxford Street – London, Camden – London, Clapham – London

: Mansion House – London, Canary Wharf – London, Leicester Square – London, Oxford Street – London, Camden – London, Clapham – London Wingstop: London Road – Southend-on-Sea, Springfield Road – Chelmsford, Metrocentre – Gateshead, Deliveroo Editions – London, Deliveroo Editions – Leeds

Popcorn Shed

DTC brand Popcorn Shed has launched new Love & Popcorn gift tin – with bags of butterscotch, chocolate and cookies & cream flavour popcorn.

Available at Popcorn Shed’s online store now.

Wild & Game

Game meat specialists Wild & Game has launched two meal boxes for a dine-in Valentine’s date for two. Available from its DTC store are:

Valentine’s meal – £31.99

Starter: Venison, juniper and gin pâté; sloe and wild garlic venison salami; popti sea salt crackers

Main: Venison, red wine and cranberry pie

Cheese course: Twanger cheddar; double gloucester; miniature chutneys

or

Luxury Valentine’s meal – £44.99

Starter: Venison, juniper and gin pâté; pheasant, pistachio and port pâté; sloe and wild garlic venison salami; popti sea salt crackers

Main: Venison tenderloin

Cheese course: Twanger cheddar; double gloucester; miniature chutneys; popti seaweed crackers

Denzel’s

If your pup is your date on the 14th, Denzel’s has launched limited-edition dog treats for Valentine’s Day following its own research revealing more than half of UK dog owners say it’s important to make their dog feel loved on the special day.

The new items for 2024 are Valentine’s Peanut Butter & Strawberry Hearts rsp: £3, Valentine’s Steak & Chips Hearts rsp: £3.50 and Valentine’s Gift Box rsp: £5 – available now from Tesco, Ocado and its own online store.