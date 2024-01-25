From heart-shaped lobster pasta to mac & cheese and chunky chips, the major mults are putting on an alternative to expensive dinners out. Check out the lovers’ ranges below:

A range of supermarkets have been unveiled to ensure the day isn’t a complete loss, with dinner deals, including wine, designed to allow customers to save their way through a cost of living crisis Valentine’s Day.

Love isn’t the only thing in the air – there’s also the pall of inflation.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has returned with its £15 Valentine’s Day Dine in Deal for Two: a choice of starter, main, side, dessert and drink, including six products that hold Good Housekeeping awards for ‘best Valentine’s Day Meal Deal’ choice 2024. The deal is available from 7 to 14 February.

Starters:

Taste the Difference Scallop Gratin (£4)

Taste the Difference Leek & Cheddar Tart (£5)

Taste the Difference Salmon & Beetroot Mousse Pots (£4)

Taste the Difference Antipasto Platter (£4.50)

Taste the Difference 8 Prawn Selection (£4)

Taste the Difference Fragrant Vegetable Bao Buns (£4)

Taste the Difference Breaded Camembert with Cranberry (£4)

Mains:

Taste the Difference Slow Cooked Duck Legs with Cherry & Teriyaki Glaze (£6.50)

Taste the Difference Rump Steak with Butter (£7.50)

Taste the Difference Sirloin Steak with Butter (£9)

Taste the Difference Scottish Salmon Encroute (£7)

Taste the Difference Gammon Love Shanks (£6.50)

Taste the Difference Chicken Parmigiana (£5.75)

Taste the Difference Plant Based Wellington (£6.75)

Taste the Difference Nduja Pork Cutlets (£6.50)

Taste the Difference Italian Chicken Breasts with Prosciutto & Cheese (£7.50)

Sides:

Taste the Difference Dauphinoise Potatoes (£2.75)

Taste the Difference Triple Cooked Chips (£2.75)

Taste the Difference Cauliflower Cheese (£2.75)

Taste the Difference Mashed Potato (£2.25)

Taste the Difference Green Veg Medley, Rainbow Chard (£2.75)

Desserts:

Taste the Difference White Chocolate Mousse Rose with Strawberry Crème Pat (£4)

Taste the Difference Raspberry & Choc Torte (£3.35)

Taste the Difference Chocolate Melt In the Middle (£3.35)

Taste the Difference Lemon Tarts (£3.35)

Taste the Difference Rhubarb & Custard Cheesecake Slices (£3.35)

Taste the Difference 6 Valentines Macarons (£3.35)

Taste the Difference Cheeseboard (£3.50)

Drinks

Taste the Difference Prosecco (£8.50/75cl)

Winemaker’s Collection Pinot Grigio (£7/75cl)

Winemaker’s Collection Rosé (£7/75cl)

Winemaker’s Collection Merlot (£7/75cl)

Stella Artois Unfiltered Bottles (£5.50/4 x 330ml)

Shloer Celebration Pink Fizz (£3.85/750ml)

Bottlegreen Sparkling Presse (£5.80/2 x 750ml)

Lucky Saint Unfiltered Lager (£6/4 x 330ml)

Aldi

Aldi has launched five Valentine’s Day meal deals with prices starting at £3.38 per person. Including a Gastro Wagyu Beef Pizza and Heart Shaped Lobster Pasta. Optional wine added to each deal bumps up the price, but still the most dear deal is the seafood, totalling £17.46 for two people with a bottle of red.

The Cheapest Three-Course Deal

£3.38 per person or £5.43 with wine

Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29/145g),

Specially Selected Heart Shaped Lobster Pasta (£2.99/250g)

Specially Selected White Chocolate & Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pots (£2.49/2x85g)

Optional wine: Grapevine Sauvignon Blanc (£4.09/75cl)

More-ishly Meaty

£5.13 per person or £7.55 with wine

Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29/145g)

Specially Selected Nduja Style, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast with Sundried Tomato (£4.49/375g)

Specially Selected Green Veg Medley (£1.99/225g)

Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pot (£2.49/2 x 85g)

Optional wine: Pierre Jaurant French Pinot Noir (£4.85/75cl)

Wonderful Wagyu

£5.14 per person or £8.28 with wine

Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Beef Pizza and Sticky Asian Glaze (£4.99/495g)

Specially Selected Wagyu Thick Cut Chips (£2.29/400g)

Dessert Menu Tear and Share Cookie (£2.99/215g)

Optional wine: Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec (£6.29/75cl)

Succulent Seafood

£4.99 per person or £8.73 with wine

Specially Selected Gastro Argentinian Red Shrimp with Pil-Pil Butter (£3.49/197g)

Specially Selected Gastro Sea Bass Fillets with Asian Inspired Butter (£4.49/215g)

Specially Selected Green Veg Medley (£1.99/225g)

Optional wine: Specially Selected French Marsanne (£7.49/75cl)

A Vegan

£4.73 per person or £7.22 with wine

Specially Selected Mushroom Arancini (£2.99/140g)

Specially Selected Vegan Pies (£1.99/250g)

Vegan Chocolate Brownie (£2.49/225g)

Optional wine: Vegan Prosecco Frizzante (£4.99/75cl)

Waitrose

Waitrose is running a £20 Dine-in Deal including a starter, main, side and dessert – plus a bottle of wine or a ready-to-pour cocktail from Moth or Tails. The total bundle would normally cost £38.65, making the deal almost half price.

Waitrose says ”Choose from high-welfare, grass-fed British beef, MSC-certified fish, vegan options and innovative new desserts – all you have to do is light some candles and get ready for an evening of romance!”

Pictured:

Starter: No.1 Prawn Cocktail (£4.25/180g)

Main: Sirloin Steak with Garlic & Herb Butter (£10/390g)

Side: No.1 Triple Cooked Chips (£3.90/400g)

Dessert: No.1 Madagascan Vanilla & Pistachio Hearts (£4.50/116g)

Drinks choice: Moth: Margarita (£16/4x125ml) or Tails Cocktails Passion Fruit Martini Premixed Cocktail (£16/50cl)

Vegan option:

Starter: Tomato & Basil soup or Spinach Ravioli

Main: No-Beef Bourguignon or Juicy Marbles Thick-Cut Filet

Side: Mediterranean Roasting Veg or The White Rabbit Garlicky Focaccine

Dessert: Vegan No.1 Millionaire’s Torte

Waitrose is also launching a £10 gift deal of Waitrose Blueprint Prosecco and a box of No.1 Truffles, made with single origin chocolate and Fairtrade cocoa beans in Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate or Champagne flavours. And if your puppy is your date this year, Waitrose has Lily’s Kitchen treat pack and meal trays on offer for £4.

Morrisons

For £15, Morrisons More Card customers can dine in this February with a starter, main, two sides, a dessert and a drink from Morrisons’ The Best range – a saving of over £21.

“For couples looking to dine in this Valentine’s Day, we’ve worked hard to create a menu of indulgent and quality products for the biggest date-night of the year” says Gareth Lloyd, head of marketing events. “Our carefully selected ingredients and chef-inspired creations will help our customers celebrate the romantic occasion in style, while still offering great value.”

Starters:

Smoked salmon verrines

Tempura prawns

Scotch eggs

Vegan Mediterranean antipasti

Chicken parfait with a pink peppercorn & champagne glaze

Camembert tear & share bread

Mains:

Lightly smoked Scottish salmon with pink peppercorn butter

Beef en croute

Pork fillet wrapped in prosciutto

Slow cooked lamb shanks with chianti red wine & rosemary

Chicken parmigiana

30-day matured rump steaks

Mac & cheese

Sides (choice of two):

Triple cooked chunky chips

Parmesan & truffle mash

Medley of green vegetables

Creamy dauphinoise

Cauliflower cheese

Ciabatta sticks

Carrots smothered with acacia honey butter

Desserts:

Raspberry profiteroles

Black forest

Lemon and zillionaire cheesecakes

Raspberry panna cotta pots

Chocolate cakes

Selection of cheese

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh has launched a £9 Valentine’s Day Meal Deal for Two in its own-label brand By Amazon, available in stores and online. It’s urging customers to ‘fine dine your Valentine’ with a choice of one main, one side and one Gü dessert.

Mains:

Pork Riblets in BBQ Sauce (£3.50/300g)

Slow Cooked Buffalo Chilli Wings (£3.35/500g)

British Lamb Shanks with Minted Gravy (£8.40/650g)

British Pork Rack of Ribs with BBQ Sauce (£7.30/600g)

British Pulled Pork with Apple BBQ Sauce (£5.50/380g)

Two British Duck Legs with Hoisin Sauce (£7.25/445g)

British Beef Brisket with BBQ Sauce (£7.75/380g)

Sides:

Cauliflower Cheese Gratin (£1.95/350g)

Crispy Potato Slices (£1.85/350g)

Green Vegetable Medley (£2/250g)

Roast Potatoes (£1.85/400g)

Fine Bean, Mangetout & Tenderstem Broccoli (£1.85/160g)

Tenderstem Broccoli, Babycorn, Carrots & Beans (£1.85/160g)

Sweet Potato Fries (£2.25/340g)

Triple Cooked Chips (£3.10/450g)

Mediterranean Style Vegetable Mix Tray (£1.60/320g)

Peas, Carrots & Sweetcorn (£2/355g)

Desserts:

Gü Spanish Lemon Cheesecake Desserts (£3.30/2x90g)

Gü Strawberry & Clotted Cream Cheesecake Desserts (£3.35/2x87g)

Gü Free From Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake (£3.35/2x82g)

Gü Salted Caramel Cheesecake Desserts (£3.35/2x92g)

Gü Zillionaire Cheesecakes (£3.25/2x91.5g)

Co-op

Co-op has launched an ‘Irresistible’ range of dine-in deals including pizza and prosecco or steak and chips from its Irresistible range, as well as a selection of new bakery items to woo your Valentine.

Irresistible Pizza & Prosecco Deal: £10 (saving £4.45)

Co-op members can buy a bottle of Irresistible Prosecco (75cl) and one of the following pizzas from its Irresistible range:

Chianti Beef (476g)

Chicken Florentine (481g)

Vegetable Antipasti (525g)

Carbonara Bianca (491g)

Chicken Arrabbiata (500g)

Margherita (475g)

Valentine’s Main & Side Deal: £6 (saving £4.10)

Co-op members can buy one Irresistible main and one side from:

Lasagne Al Forno (700g)

Macaroni Cheese (700g)

Steak & Ale Pie (515g)

Chicken Leek & Smoke Ham Pie (515g)

Rich & Creamy Dauphinoise Potatoes (400g)

Garden Veg Medley (250g)

Smooth & Creamy Buttered Mashed Potato (400g)

Steak & Chips Deal: £6 (saving £5.35)

Hereford Ranch Steaks (306g)

Triple Cooked Chunky Chips (360g)

Valentine’s Bakery NPD