Tesco is today (19 November) set to air its Christmas advert during the I’m at Celebrity Get Me Out of Here premiere on ITV at 9pm.

The ad stars a family starting to get into the Christmas spirit, with some more reluctant to give in to the festivities. The increasing trend is shown of shoppers prefering fewer and smaller Christmas shops in the run-up to the big day, as Tesco aims to show shoppers how each trip adds to the excitement.

This will be supported by real life in-store festivities, including Santa’s grottos and Christmas markets at over a hundred Tesco stores as well as food samples of mince pies, party food and desserts in stores.

Tesco’s soundtrack for the ad is TikTok viral hit ‘How Bizarre’ by OMC, and this year the supermarket has partnered with Spotify to give listeners 30 minutes of ad-free listening sessions, and with Cineworld Cinemas to host invite-only ‘Tesco Christmas Movie Nights’ through November and December.

“We want our seasonal campaigns to reflect how our customers feel as we know there has been even more anticipation ahead of festivities this year,” said Emma Botton, group customer director at Tesco.

“Our Christmas Report revealed that, as early as September, nearly a quarter of the nation (24%) were already looking forward to celebrating Christmas more than usual. This year, our #BecomeMoreChristmas ad captures the emotions and excitement we feel, as we draw closer to the big day.”