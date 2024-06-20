As the great British barbecue season finally heats up, with temperatures in London expected to hit 27°C next week, Tesco has launched its summer range as it anticipates a spike in sales of BBQ essentials and picnic favourites.
“We know many shoppers will be putting BBQ and summer food at the top of their shopping lists and so we’ve ordered in plenty of tempting outdoor options to make sure that shoppers can make the most of the great weather,” said Tesco BBQ meat range buyer Evangeline Plant.
A global range of flavours are highlighted in this year’s launch including tandoori-inspired lamb burgers, yakitori-style chicken king kebabs and New York-style beefburgers. In addition to the grill, Tesco’s summer range brings new deli items designed for al fresco dining like Moroccan-spiced cauliflower, spicy truffle dip, a Jamaican-style jerk chicken sandwich and an Argentinian-style chimichurri chicken sandwich
BBQ
Pork, Bacon & Cheese Mini Hot Dogs
£4/360g
Eight pork sausages with Applewood smoked bacon, mature cheddar cheese and seasoning.
Gremolata Lamb Leg Steaks
£6.50/415g
Two lamb leg steaks with a garlic & herb marinade and a garlic and lemon & parsley butter on the side.
Lamb Tandoori Inspired Burgers With Melt
£4.40/400g
Two marinated lamb burgers topped with a creamy tandoori melt, made with bell peppers, paprika and cream cheese.
New York Style Beef Burgers
£4.40/400g
Seasoned beefburgers topped with a creamy melt made with vintage mature cheddar, gherkins, dill and mustard
Black Garlic Pork Ribeye Steaks
£6/500g
Tender pork ribeye steaks with a black garlic rub, served with a ponzu butter melt and a soy and honey glaze
Yakitori Style Chicken King Kebabs
£6.50/800g
Chicken thighs marinated in a yakitori-style marinade, sprinkled with a red pepper and parsley topping, served with a garlic and ginger pickled sauce.
Sides
Mediterranean Inspired Platter
£3/230g
Pimento stuffed olives with cheddar cheese, pitted green and black olives with pieces of roasted red pepper, marinated roasted tomatoes with mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, and salted broad beans.
Bruschetta
£5/168g
Sliced bread topped with lightly seasoned tomato purée, Iberico cheese and Spanish serrano ham.
Halloumi, Honey & Za’atar Pastries
£3.50
Paprika pastry with a blend of halloumi, soft cheese and honey, topped with sumac and cumin.
Wild Garlic Flatbreads
£1.60
Hand-stretched flatbreads with wild garlic, flame-baked in a tandoor style clay lined oven.
Lettuce & Peashoot Summer Salad
£1.10/90g
A mix of butterhead and romaine lettuce with chard, pea shoots and baby spinach.
Moroccan-Spiced Cauliflower with Chickpea and Harissa Dressing
£3/400g
Cauliflower florets tumbled in Moroccan inspired spices with harissa dressing for extra heat.
Roasted Baby Potatoes with Za’atar Inspired Aioli
£2.50/400g
Halved baby potatoes, in a Levantine style spiced marinade with a sachet of za’atar inspired lemon and garlic spiced aioli dip.
Mediterranean Inspired Roasting Vegetables With Halloumi And Pesto
£3.20/340g
Courgette, cherry tomatoes and red onion with halloumi cheese made with cows, sheeps and goats milk and a sachet of pesto dressing.
Spicy Truffle Dip
£2.25/160g
Mayonnaise dip with spicy buffalo sauce and truffle, drizzled with a cold-pressed rapeseed oil and paprika dressing.
Chimichurri Olives
£3/150g
Pitted green olives in an Argentinian inspired herb, garlic and chilli marinade.
Stuffed Vine Leaves
£3/162g
Vine leaves filled with seasoned rice flavoured with dill & mint.
Food to go
Jerk Chicken Jamaican Style Sandwich
£2.85
Chicken breast, pickled vegetable slaw, mango chutney, jerk sauce, mayonnaise and spinach in tomato bread.
Japanese Style Yuzu Chicken Sandwich
£2.85
Chicken and citrusy yuzu mayonnaise with pickled slaw and spinach on soft nigella seed bread.
Argentinian Style Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich
£4.25
Argentinian-style British chicken with chimichurri mayonnaise on chili and herb bread.
Indian Style Miso Masala Chicken Wrap
£4
Indian style chicken in miso masala dressing, red cabbage, mango chutney and spinach and rocket leaf salad in a spiced tortilla wrap.
Chinese Inspired Char Siu Wrap
£3
Pulled pork and char siu sauce, topped with pickled cabbage slaw and spinach in a soft tortilla wrap.
Desserts
Macarons
£4.50
Macarons in blood orange, lemon, passionfruit, raspberry and vanilla flavours.
Passion Fruit, Mango & Lime Cake
£6
Vanilla sponge with lime soak, filled with mango curd, topped with passionfruit cream cheese frosting and decorated with passion fruit curd and white chocolate curls.
Fruit Kebabs
£3.75/290g
Kiwifruit, watermelon, mango and pineapple chunks.
