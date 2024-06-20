As the great British barbecue season finally heats up, with temperatures in London expected to hit 27°C next week, Tesco has launched its summer range as it anticipates a spike in sales of BBQ essentials and picnic favourites.

“We know many shoppers will be putting BBQ and summer food at the top of their shopping lists and so we’ve ordered in plenty of tempting outdoor options to make sure that shoppers can make the most of the great weather,” said Tesco BBQ meat range buyer Evangeline Plant.

A global range of flavours are highlighted in this year’s launch including tandoori-inspired lamb burgers, yakitori-style chicken king kebabs and New York-style beefburgers. In addition to the grill, Tesco’s summer range brings new deli items designed for al fresco dining like Moroccan-spiced cauliflower, spicy truffle dip, a Jamaican-style jerk chicken sandwich and an Argentinian-style chimichurri chicken sandwich