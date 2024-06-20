As the great British barbecue season finally heats up, with temperatures in London expected to hit 27°C next week, Tesco has launched its summer range as it anticipates a spike in sales of BBQ essentials and picnic favourites.

“We know many shoppers will be putting BBQ and summer food at the top of their shopping lists and so we’ve ordered in plenty of tempting outdoor options to make sure that shoppers can make the most of the great weather,” said Tesco BBQ meat range buyer Evangeline Plant.

A global range of flavours are highlighted in this year’s launch including tandoori-inspired lamb burgers, yakitori-style chicken king kebabs and New York-style beefburgers. In addition to the grill, Tesco’s summer range brings new deli items designed for al fresco dining like Moroccan-spiced cauliflower, spicy truffle dip, a Jamaican-style jerk chicken sandwich and an Argentinian-style chimichurri chicken sandwich

BBQ
Pork, Bacon & Cheese Mini Hot Dogs

Tesco_Finest_Summer_Edition_8_Pork__Bacon___Cheese_Mini_Hot_Dogs_360g

£4/360g

Eight pork sausages with Applewood smoked bacon, mature cheddar cheese and seasoning.

 

Gremolata Lamb Leg Steaks

Tesco_Finest_Summer_Edition_Gremolata_Lamb_Leg_Steaks_415g

£6.50/415g

Two lamb leg steaks with a garlic & herb marinade and a garlic and lemon & parsley butter on the side.

 

Lamb Tandoori Inspired Burgers With Melt

Tesco_Finest_Summer_Edition_2_Tandoori_Inspired_Lamb_Burgers_400g

£4.40/400g

Two marinated lamb burgers topped with a creamy tandoori melt, made with bell peppers, paprika and cream cheese.

 

New York Style Beef Burgers

Tesco_Finest_2_New_York_Style_Beef_Burgers_400g

£4.40/400g

Seasoned beefburgers topped with a creamy melt made with vintage mature cheddar, gherkins, dill and mustard

 

Black Garlic Pork Ribeye Steaks

Tesco_Finest_Summer_Edition_Black_Garlic_Pork_Ribeye_Steaks_500g

£6/500g

Tender pork ribeye steaks with a black garlic rub, served with a ponzu butter melt and a soy and honey glaze

 

Yakitori Style Chicken King Kebabs

Tesco_Finest_Summer_Edition_Yakitori_Style_Chicken_King_Kebabs_900g

£6.50/800g

Chicken thighs marinated in a yakitori-style marinade, sprinkled with a red pepper and parsley topping, served with a garlic and ginger pickled sauce.

 

Sides


Mediterranean Inspired Platter

Tesco_Mediterranean_Platter_230g

£3/230g

Pimento stuffed olives with cheddar cheese, pitted green and black olives with pieces of roasted red pepper, marinated roasted tomatoes with mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, and salted broad beans.

 

Bruschetta

Topped_Bruchetta__Tomato__Iberico___Serrano_168g

£5/168g

Sliced bread topped with lightly seasoned tomato purée, Iberico cheese and Spanish serrano ham.

 

Halloumi, Honey & Za’atar Pastries

Tesco_Summer_Edition_Halloumi___Za_atar_Pastries_108g

£3.50

Paprika pastry with a blend of halloumi, soft cheese and honey, topped with sumac and cumin.

 

Wild Garlic Flatbreads

Tesco_Finest_Summer_Edition_2_Flame_Baked_Wild_Garlic_Flatbreads

£1.60

Hand-stretched flatbreads with wild garlic, flame-baked in a tandoor style clay lined oven.

 

Lettuce & Peashoot Summer Salad

Tesco_Summer_Edition_Lettuce___Pea_Shoot_Summer_Salad_90g

£1.10/90g

A mix of butterhead and romaine lettuce with chard, pea shoots and baby spinach.

 

Moroccan-Spiced Cauliflower with Chickpea and Harissa Dressing

Tesco_Finest_Moroccan_Spiced_Cauliflower_with_Chickpeas_and_Harissa_Dressing_400g

£3/400g

Cauliflower florets tumbled in Moroccan inspired spices with harissa dressing for extra heat.

 

Roasted Baby Potatoes with Za’atar Inspired Aioli

Tesco_Finest_Seasoned_Roasted_Baby_Potatoes_with_a_Za_atar_Inspired_Aioli_400g

£2.50/400g

Halved baby potatoes, in a Levantine style spiced marinade with a sachet of za’atar inspired lemon and garlic spiced aioli dip.

 

Mediterranean Inspired Roasting Vegetables With Halloumi And Pesto

Tesco_Finest_Mediterranean_Inspired_Roasting_Vegetables_With_Halloumi_and_Pesto_340g

£3.20/340g

Courgette, cherry tomatoes and red onion with halloumi cheese made with cows, sheeps and goats milk and a sachet of pesto dressing.

 

Spicy Truffle Dip

Tesco_Finest_Summer_Edition_Spicy_Truffle_Dip_160g

£2.25/160g

Mayonnaise dip with spicy buffalo sauce and truffle, drizzled with a cold-pressed rapeseed oil and paprika dressing.

 

Chimichurri Olives

Tesco_Summer_Edition_Chimichurri_Olives__150g

£3/150g

Pitted green olives in an Argentinian inspired herb, garlic and chilli marinade.

 

Stuffed Vine Leaves

Tesco_Summer_Edition_Stuffed_Vine_Leaves_162g

£3/162g

Vine leaves filled with seasoned rice flavoured with dill & mint.

 

Food to go

Jerk Chicken Jamaican Style Sandwich

327148_tescosummereditionjamaicanstylejerkchickensandwich2100x1400_613630

£2.85

Chicken breast, pickled vegetable slaw, mango chutney, jerk sauce, mayonnaise and spinach in tomato bread.

 

Japanese Style Yuzu Chicken Sandwich

Tesco_Limited_Edition_Japanese_Style_Yuzu_Chicken_

£2.85

Chicken and citrusy yuzu mayonnaise with pickled slaw and spinach on soft nigella seed bread.

 

Argentinian Style Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich

327147_tescofinestsummereditionargentinianstylechimichurrichickensandwich2100x1400_261759

£4.25

Argentinian-style British chicken with chimichurri mayonnaise on chili and herb bread.

 

Indian Style Miso Masala Chicken Wrap

327136_tescofinestsummereditionindianstylemisomasalachickenwrap2100x1400_993131

£4

Indian style chicken in miso masala dressing, red cabbage, mango chutney and spinach and rocket leaf salad in a spiced tortilla wrap.

 

Chinese Inspired Char Siu Wrap

327149_tescosummereditionchineseinspiredcharsiuwrap2100x1400_523453

£3

Pulled pork and char siu sauce, topped with pickled cabbage slaw and spinach in a soft tortilla wrap.

 

Desserts

Macarons

Tesco_Finest_Summer_Edition_10_Macarons

£4.50

Macarons in blood orange, lemon, passionfruit, raspberry and vanilla flavours.

 

Passion Fruit, Mango & Lime Cake

Tesco_Finest_Summer_Edition_Passion_Fruit__Mango_and_Lime_Cake

£6

Vanilla sponge with lime soak, filled with mango curd, topped with passionfruit cream cheese frosting and decorated with passion fruit curd and white chocolate curls.

 

Fruit Kebabs

Tesco_Summer_Edition_Fruit_Kebabs_290g

£3.75/290g

Kiwifruit, watermelon, mango and pineapple chunks.

