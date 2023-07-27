In a world where processed and unhealthy food options are plentiful, Tesco has taken a big step towards championing genuinely healthy food in its latest Fit for Growth reset. According to a report in The Grocer last week, the supermarket has set out plans to prioritise suppliers taking action on health.

As a sustainable entrepreneur who runs two food brands – Uproar and The Wild Hare Group – I have witnessed first-hand the nutritional shortfalls of the industry. Tesco’s emphasis on healthier suppliers sends a powerful signal to the market.

By prioritising suppliers that offer nutrient-rich foods, it is creating a heightened demand for products that promote overall wellbeing. This has the potential to inspire food producers and suppliers to reassess their offerings and invest in healthier alternatives. Here’s what I would like to see next.

Greater transparency

Tesco’s call for healthier suppliers that meet certain criteria reinforces the crucial role of transparency in consumer decision-making. As shoppers increasingly seek to make conscious choices about the food they consume, transparent information serves as a powerful tool to build trust between retailers, suppliers and consumers.

Greater transparency also compels suppliers to uphold rigorous health and sustainability standards, as well as invest in practices that prioritise the wellbeing of consumers and the planet.

Putting wellbeing before profit

Many food companies prioritise profit over people’s wellbeing, resulting in a market saturated with highly processed and nutritionally deficient options. These products may be convenient and inexpensive, but they can have detrimental effects on people’s health, contributing to issues like obesity, diabetes, and other diet-related diseases.

Tesco’s call to action signals a pivotal shift towards a more responsible and customer-centric food system.

This could have a particular impact on children’s food. With many children across the UK being ‘fussy eaters’, producers turn to enticing yet unhealthy and cheap options to generate excitement at dinner time. At Uproar, we set out to combine ethically farmed meat and organic vegetables within the same products. This demonstrates how optimal nutrition can be a direct result of innovation and we hope to see more and more producers adopting a similar approach, especially in the children’s market.

By advocating for healthier suppliers, Tesco is not only promoting better nutrition but also challenging the industry’s status quo. As a business owner in this field, this is a breath of fresh air and a real confidence boost for all those brands looking to break the mould and prioritise the health of both the planet and the consumer.