Ready-to-drink canned cocktail brand Moth has added a Cosmopolitan and a Paloma to its roster.

The duo of new serves (rsp: from £3.95/125-200ml) have rolled into Waitrose and Sainsbury’s stores.

They join Moth’s eight-strong selection of RTD cocktails, which includes Margarita, Espresso Martini, French 75 and Negroni.

The brand’s drinks are all sold in fully recyclable cans and created with award-winning independent spirits producers.

Its 14.9% abv Cosmopolitan is made using vodka from Oxfordshire’s Wood Brothers Distilling Co.

The 10% abv Paloma, meanwhile, contains tequila from Tequila Enemigo.

The success of Moth’s existing Espresso Martini and Margarita serves had inspired the brand to grow its tequila and vodka-based cocktail range, said Moth co-founder Rob Wallis.

“We now have 10 cocktails in a can for consumers to enjoy so whether it’s a tarty sweet Cosmopolitan, a juicy Paloma, a sharp Margarita or a smooth Espresso Martini we have a cocktail for every taste and occasion,” he added.

The popularity of premium ready-to-drink cocktails was “showing no signs of slowing” said Waitrose spirits buyer Sarah Holland.

“I’m sure Moth’s new Cosmopolitan and Paloma, two popular drinks, will add further to the success of the brand and be a big hit with Waitrose customers,” she added.