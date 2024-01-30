Aldi is hoping to get shoppers to mix up their choice of fruit & veg, with a new recipe page on its website.

The recipes aim to get people cooking with ingredients which come low on the list of most commonly bought produce such as butternut squash, pomegranate and aubergines.

It follows research commissioned by the discounter which found nearly a quarter (24%) of consumers stuck with the same choice of produce every week.

The poll of 2,000 UK adults also found nearly half (43%) said they felt ‘stuck in a rut’ when it came to thinking of recipes.

Nearly seven in 10 (68%) said they would always buy bananas and potatoes, and more than half (55%) said apples and onions were always in their basket.

Meanwhile, kale, asparagus, avocados and cherries were among the least frequently bought produce.

Neary four in 10 (37%) cited ‘force of habit’ as their reason for sticking with the same choices, while 35% said they were more comfortable cooking with familiar items.

Nine dishes are currently listed on Aldi’s new recipe page including soy baked aubergines, spiced swede soup and bacon, mushroom & asparagus risotto. The supermarket plans to add new recipes to the page throughout the year.

“It is easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to our regular food shop, which is why many people choose to opt for the same produce time and time again,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“At Aldi we are all about making healthy and varied diets affordable for all, with a large range of high-quality produce available in our stores at the lowest possible prices.

“With our simple and low-cost recipes, we hope to inspire customers to change up their usual five a day, whilst also incorporating a number of home-grown produce into their meals.”