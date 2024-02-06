Asda has promoted Chris Walker to MD of Asda Express, as part of a new team to look after the convenience business.

Formerly VP and group property director, Walker started the new role last month to take charge of Asda Express’s growth and financial performance.

He will be responsible for its retail and central operations, commercial ranging, promotions and customer proposition operations.

With Walker heading up the Asda Express team, the supermarket giant said he will be supported by senior directors spanning commercial, central retail operations, retail field operations, finance and people.

Andy Perry is currently VP of convenience, after joining in 2022 to run the convenience business Asda acquired from Co-op. Perry has been leading the conversion programme of former Co-op and EG Group sites to Asda Express. This is due to complete by the end of March, when Perry will leave the business.

The appointment comes as Asda revealed this week it will open 110 Express stores in February, setting a record for its largest number of launches in a month.

This will consist of converting 109 convenience stores Asda acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express, as well as one standalone opening. These are predominantly located across the south, where Asda has “traditionally been under-represented”, it said.

It added the latest conversions would put Asda’s combined supermarket and convenience estate on track to hit 1,000 UK stores for the first time.