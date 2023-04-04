Pilgrims Choice has unveiled a new TV-led marketing campaign designed to play up its taste credentials.

The £1m six-month campaign is designed to build on the Ornua Foods UK cheddar brand’s 2022 Taste Matters push.

It will feature three bursts of intensive activity from April to September, reaching an estimated 21 million consumers with an emphasis on the brand’s target market of adult foodies.

Using insights from consumers, the campaign dramatises the “me moments” of guilty pleasure associated with the brand.

The campaign will run during ITV shows such as Coronation Street, This Morning and Loose Women, as well as video on demand platforms such as All4 and Sky Media, and foodie-related YouTube video content and channels.

“Our 2022 campaign demonstrated taste really matters when it comes to consumers deciding what their must-have cheese brand will be,” said Kerry Alexander, Ornua Foods UK brands director.

“This year we’re going even further with a campaign that not only reaches more food-loving consumers but is also proven to deliver real cut-through, reinforcing Pilgrims Choice’s superior taste credentials and driving brand loyalty.”