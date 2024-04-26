CJ Lang has bought three stores from Eddy’s Food Station after the business collapsed into administration.

Located in Larbert, Greenock and Leuchars, the Scottish Spar wholesaler revealed it completed the acquisition of the three stores this morning.

The transfer will start immediately, with existing staff set to be retained, ensuring a “seamless transition for both employees and customers”.

“We are happy to welcome these three convenience stores into the Spar Scotland family, following the sad news of its previous owner recently entering into administration,” said CJ Lang CEO Colin McLean.

“We recognise the challenges facing many convenience store operators at the moment, but we are pleased we have been able to work quickly to secure the future of these stores and the store staff involved. This will ensure local jobs are retained and the stores remain open to continue serving their communities.

“Their addition supports our growing presence in Scotland, enabling us to provide customers with an excellent shopping experience. We are committed to maintaining the high standards of service that customers have come to expect from Spar and we plan to support local initiatives and organisations in the surrounding areas as we do already from all Spar stores in Scotland.”

Eddy’s Food Station owner Stephen Thompson returned to the sector after almost 20 years in May 2022.

The convenience chain consisted of four stores, using supply deals with Costcutter and Iceland. Thompson had become one of few independent retailers to operate under the Iceland Local fascia, after investing £600,000 into his Buckhaven and Greenock stores last summer.

The Grocer understands, however, that Iceland pulled the plug on its supply deal with Eddy’s Food Station earlier this year, with the arrangement officially ending in March.

Eddy’s Food Station Buckhaven store, which has not been purchased by CJ Lang, has been marked as “permanently closed” on Google.

Iceland has been approached for comment.