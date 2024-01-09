The Times (£) reports on The Grocer exclusive that Britain’s biggest supermarkets have been increasing the cost of low and ­no-alcohol drinks as 8.5 million Britons pledged to complete Dry January. Research by The Grocer found the average price of nine brands, ­including Birra Moretti Zero and ­Guinness Draught 0.0, have increased by 22.3% at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose since the start of December.

Majestic Wine raised a glass to the biggest Christmas in its 43-year history after more than 60,000 customers shopped with the chain for the first time (The Times £).

British retailers had a disappointing December as consumers held back from making big purchases during the festive period, according to industry data (Financial Times £).

The crucial pre-Christmas shopping period failed to be a gift for retailers, as consumers reined in spending on presents, preferring instead to spend their money on going out, according to the latest surveys from the BRC and Barclays (The Guardian).

Bottled water has been found to contain hundreds of thousands of tiny particles of plastic that have not previously been counted, raising questions over the impact on human health (The Times £).

Haribo has £20,000 debt to swallow after failure of online bike retailer Wiggle (The Times £).

The UK seafood sector has launched Europe’s first “worker-driven” scheme to tackle the exploitation of migrant crew on British fishing boats by setting minimum standards for pay and working conditions (Financial Times £).