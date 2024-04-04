Mowi has extended its ready-to-cook Bistro range with the introduction of two products.

Mowi has developed a new SKU, salmon fillets with a lemon & herb butter, which has joined the range.

The product includes prime fillets infused with lemon oil, which roast under a dollop of zesty, herby butter and a bay leaf.

The brand has also reintroduced the previously seasonal salmon pastries product, which was listed with Asda for a limited time last year, to its core range.

The pastries are made of Scottish salmon pieces on a red pepper mousse with roasted tomatoes on puff pastry.

“We are really pleased with the products we have developed for Mowi Bistro range,” said Robin Brown, head of development at Mowi Consumer Products UK. “Salmon is such a versatile fish but not everyone has the confidence or the time to prepare it.

“We’re taking the hassle out of it and for many become a cost-effective way of spending a special night in.”

Both lines are launching in Asda next week, with further listings expected.

The brand said it had expanded the range after research from Kantar had proven that 60% of Bistro range sales were incremental to retailers, by attracting new consumers to the future or increasing frequency of purchase from existing customers.

In addition, Mowi has also launched a BBQ ready-to-eat salmon fillets line to go alongside its Piri Piri slow roast fillets.

The new fillets are marinaded and slow roasted and were designed for a mid-week meal or easy lunch, the brand said.

“Since we launched the Mowi brand in 2021, our aim has been to grow the overall salmon category and, like the rest of the Mowi range, Bistro has proven to do this,” said Brown.

“With another addition to our ready to eat range too, we will keep moving in the right direction. The launch of Mowi Bistro and BBQ gives consumers new meal options and therefore another reason to buy fish, further boosting category growth.”