Waitrose has issued a product recall for jars of its Pitted Spanish Queen Olives because they may contain pieces of glass.

The own-label olives – which have a best before date of December 2025 – were not safe to eat and should be returned to point of purchase, the retailer said.

“We are recalling a selected date of the above product due to possible glass contamination,” Waitrose said. “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

For more information, customers were advised to contact Waitrose’s customer care team on 0800 188 884, selecting option four when prompted.

“We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused,” the retailer added.

The 113g packs, which contain pitted queen olives grown in the Andalusian region of Spain, are currently unavailable on the Waitrose website.

Last month, Unilever voluntarily recalled Magnum Classic multipacks over fears they may contain pieces of metal.

Shoppers were advised that several batches of Magnum Classic packs (3x100ml) with a best before date of November 2025 were unsafe to eat following internal safety checks.

The affected batch codes were: L3324, L3325, L3326, L3327 and L3328.