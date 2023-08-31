Alcohol-free beer startup Loah has hit a £300k crowdfunding target to help win further retail distribution and push into the on-trade.

Founded in 2020 by Hugo Tapp and Will Hedley, the brand won its first major grocery listing this year for its three-strong range of non-alcoholic beers, selling 1,000 330ml cans in the first 10 weeks of going live.

Loah is in talks with other specialist retailers for further listings and is aiming to push into more grocers this year.

It will also use the money raised from the campaign on Seedrs – sitting at £320k from more than 200 backers at time of publishing – to expand into the on-trade and explore export markets, including the US and Scandinavia.

Loah, which runs an alcohol-free tap room in Hackney, London, is currently working with five wholesalers and is planning to win at least 100 draught lines in the UK trade.

“We’re looking to put these funds primarily into building sales,” Tapp said.

“Our sights are trained on building routes to market and winning 100 draught lines, whilst also building on our solid off-trade growth.

“It’s a really exciting time for the category, where big brands are building visibility with well-known products in non-alcoholic formats.

“Craft and challenger brands are coming in to offer something completely different to progress the category.”

Loah’s 0.5% drinks are suitable for vegans and low in calories, sugar and gluten. Its range is made up of a lime lager, peach lager and a blood orange IPA.