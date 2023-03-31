“If Galaxy chocolate tastes good to you, wouldn’t it be great if it did good for others too?” Hard to argue against!

The Mars brand, formerly focused on indulgence and the value of “me time”, is these days playing up its charitable credentials. “By 2030, we commit to helping one million people, including women, their families and their communities, thrive,” promises its new ad, over a combo of cartoon and live action footage of smiling cocoa farmers and building projects.

Well, it would be weird not to include women, their families and their communities, wouldn’t it? But fair play: the intention is good, if a bit vaguely defined, and getting choc-guzzling shoppers to imagine they are helping create “ripples of hope” (see what they did there?) is canny.