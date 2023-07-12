Maldon Salt is to launch a sub-brand of salts sourced from overseas and extend its core range with two flavoured SKUs.

Called Merchants, the sub-brand will debut with two variants: Himalayan Pink Salt and Kalahari Desert Salt.

They will launch via Amazon later this month (rsp: £2.50/250g).

The range targeted home cooks seeking “special ingredients to elevate their cooking”, said Maldon.

Himalayan Pink Salt was “an established trend, that until now lacked a premium brand player with a quality product and able to educate people on its usage”. Kalahari Desert Salt, meanwhile, was “a specialist ingredient” gaining awareness among consumers, it added.

The Essex-based supplier has also added two flavoured salts – Garlic and Chilli – to its core line-up (rsp: £3.50/100g).

The Garlic variant combines hand-harvested Maldon salt flakes with wild and roasted garlic, while Chilli mixes its salt with aleppo pepper and bird’s eye chillis.

They will debut at Amazon in September.

This was “just the start of an exciting innovation pipeline in the coming months and years” said Maldon Salt commercial director Robert La Francesca.

“We know foodies are looking for special ingredients to elevate their cooking for loved ones and create special moments.

“Whilst they may have cut back on their spending, they are still seeking little luxuries, and so they are looking to trade up their cooking ingredients.”

The launches will be backed by a marketing push running through to 2024, spanning sampling, influencer activations, digital ads and events.