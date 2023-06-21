Premium chocolate gifting brand Monty Bojangles has made its first foray into tablets.

Four variants – Milk Millionaire Caramel, Milk Triple Nut Praline, Dark Citrus Passion, and Dark Cocoa Nib Crunch – have launched via Amazon (rsp: £3.99-£4.49/150g).

They were created using a “unique” bean-to-bar recipe, using Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa, said Monty Bojangles.

Each square of the bars features an embossed character, allowing shoppers to “create secret messages”, which they will be encouraged to share on social media using the hashtag ‘#montymessages’.

They were targeted at “affluent shoppers” and “fun-loving families”, who enjoyed “high-quality, indulgent products”, said the brand.

“We know consumer behaviours have shifted, and we understand shoppers are now more than ever unwilling to compromise on quality ingredients and unforgettable flavour,” said Monty Bojangles MD Andrew Newlands.

“Our new launch will bring the priority of incredible taste experiences back to the category, offering an authentic alternative to the shortcomings of other block chocolate entries,” said Newlands.

A pipeline of innovation was planned for later this year, he added.

It comes after Monty Bojangles received a King’s Award for Enterprise, International Trade in April.