Sustainable cleaning brand Neat has added a refillable foaming toilet cleaner to its lineup.

A £6 starter pack contains one refillable 500ml trigger bottle, made from recycled plastic, and 30ml of concentrated cleaning liquid in Neat’s Sage & Mint fragrance.

They have rolled into Neat’s webstore, along with 30ml refill packs, selling for £2.50.

The trigger bottle is designed to spray upside-down for “efficient and easy cleaning”.

Toilet cleaners were “such a huge category with so much waste”, said Neat co-founder and designer Ryan McSorley.

“This product not only brings a sustainable solution but also a more pleasant experience,” he added.

Founded by McSorley along with his former Method & Ecover colleague Josie Harfield, in 2020, Neat secured almost 3,000 distribution points within its first two years on the market.

It subsequently scooped Household Brand of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards and expanded into refillable handwashes in 2022.

Within its first 12 months, Neat’s handwash range secured listings with Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

The challenger brand unveiled a “vibrant” packaging redesign last summer, aiming to boost recognition and improve navigation across its range.

In addition to the retailers above, its cleaning products are listed by Ocado, Booths, Lakeland and Amazon.