Proper has unveiled a range of chickpea-based snacks, inspired by global cuisines.

Chickpea Chips (rsp: £2/85g) will debut with three variants: Ghost Chilli & Yuzu, Jerk Sauce, and Katsu Curry.

All three are vegan, gluten-free and HFSS-compliant.

They will hit Asda shelves tomorrow (7 March), followed by Waitrose, Ocado and Sainsbury’s in April. A grab bag format will roll out in May.

The NPD was developed in response to shoppers’ growing appetite for “exciting, punchy” flavours, said Proper.

Proper founder Cassandra Stavrou said: “These flavours seriously deliver and I’m so proud of the team for once again creating snacks that don’t compromise.

“I can’t wait for everyone to try them,” she added.

The launch follows the rollout of Proper’s limited-edition Barbie popcorn and co-branded KFC popcorn last summer, intended to reinforce its “bold, playful positioning”, according to Stavrou.

It comes as Proper’s value sales grew by 18.4% to £32.2m last year, on volumes up 13.4%, according to NIQ data [52 w/e 9 September 2023].

Warp Snacks stablemate Eat Real last month received its second packaging revamp in two years, following flat sales. Its value dropped by 1.1% to £14.3m on volumes down 1.1% over the same period [NIQ].