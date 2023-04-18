Cockburns of Leith has appointed Malcolm Ogilvie as its first-ever wine ambassador.

Ogilvie has been brought on board to expand the Edinburgh-based company’s wine tasting offering, carrying out tasting events all over Scotland.

Ogilvie brings over 40 years’ industry experience to the role. A retired wine merchant, Ogilvie was previously sales director at Forth Wines and regional business manager for Wine Importers.

Prior to these roles, he spent 26 years with Oddbins and was responsible for setting up the Scottish wholesale division of the business in the nineties.

The tasting sessions Ogilvie will run for Cockburns of Leith will be “entertaining, educational, or specifically themed and will cater to groups of all sizes”, said the business.

Additional ambassadors may be recruited later in the year to further expand this offering.

“We are thrilled to welcome Malcolm to Cockburns of Leith as a wine ambassador,” said Cockburns of Leith director Keith Murray.

“His invaluable knowledge and experience of the industry will be a true asset.

“We want to provide our customers with the best possible service, and Malcolm’s appointment will ensure we can offer an exceptional level of quality in our tastings and events,” Murray added.

Ogilvie said he was “delighted to have been appointed Cockburns’ first wine ambassador”.

“Having joined the wine trade before the deluge of southern hemisphere wines hit these shores, I have helped the modern world of wine evolve.

“I am looking forward to bringing this experience to bear with my work for Cockburns of Leith and I hope to offer customers a unique set of insights into this fascinating subject,” he added.