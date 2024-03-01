Kerrygold owner Ornua Foods UK has appointed Nicola Blackmore-Squires as marketing director.

Blackmore-Squires will be based in Leek, Staffordshire and will drive increased performance in Ornua’s major consumer brands including Pilgrims Choice and Kerrygold butter.

She will be responsible for the development of “powerful and distinctive” positionings for both brands.

“I’m looking forward to helping deliver a step change in the performance and role of Pilgrims Choice and Kerrygold as key challenger brands within the category,” said Blackmore-Squires.

“Central to this will be making the brands work harder through harnessing all elements of the marketing mix, creating a distinctive and disruptive position for them and building an exciting pipeline of innovative NPD.”

The first of this pipeline of NPD is expected later this year.

Prior to this role, Blackmore-Squires held several senior marketing roles with leading blue-chip fmcg businesses including Mars Wrigley and United Biscuits.

Most recently she worked at Bahlsen Biscuits, where she was head of marketing in the UK and Ireland, before becoming a global marketing director.

“I take up my role at a time of significant growth and transformation for the business, a key strategic element of which is to be ‘Bold with our Brands’,” said Blackmore-Squires. “Being part of this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”