Healthy snacking challenger Bepps has ceased trading after an attempt to secure funds to support working capital failed.

The business appointed liquidators at KRE Corporate Recovery on 25 April 2024.

Eve Yankah established the brand in 2018 and gained national listings for its range of snacks made from black-eyed peas.

“Bepps had some amazing momentum last year,” Yankah told The Grocer. “We had listings in Tesco and Sainsbury’s and were doing well in foodservice, wholesale and online.

“We had secured a funding deal, but it fell through right at the very last moment due to circumstances outside both parties’ control.

“As a lot of small brands know, it’s such a difficult time and financial climate to secure funds, let alone at short notice, so there was no alternative to the liquidation.”

Liquidators at KRE confirmed discussions regarding a sale for the brand were ongoing but no agreement had yet to be reached at the time of publication.