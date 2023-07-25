Upcoming National Lottery operator Allwyn will scrap monthly lease fees for some retailers under its licence takeover from Camelot next February, saving them up to £600 a year.

The move will benefit retailers with Compact Lottery Terminals, which are typically found in smaller shops and cost a monthly lease fee of up to £50 a month.

With CLT retailers not being previously eligible for a free-service Altura Terminal, which are the bigger, blue terminals found in the majority of stores, Allwyn said it was currently visiting the retailers in regard to future equipment upgrades.

Under the new licence, Allwyn also intends to maintain commission levels for National Lottery draw-based games, scratchcards and prize payments, while keeping payment terms the same for all games.

The announcements come as Allwyn begins preparing retailers for the contract switchover, and explaining how they can electronically transfer their existing retailer agreement from Camelot to Allwyn. The deadline for retailers is 18 December.

Post-deadline, retailers will receive a ‘Welcome to Allwyn’ pack early in the new year, which will contain more information on what they can expect from 1 February – including initial details of new National Lottery games from March 2024 onwards. Retailers will also receive information about the training they will be required to complete digitally ahead of the changeover.

“Retailers will soon be hearing from us on how they can easily transfer their existing retailer agreement,” said Allwyn retail director Katharine Challinor.

“Their Camelot retail sales executive will also visit their store to guide them through the process and answer any questions they might have. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank National Lottery retailers for their continued support and the role they play in raising £30m every week for good causes across the UK.”