PerfectTed has teamed up with Russ Cook – the man who claims to be the first to have run the full length of Africa – to launch a limited-edition Strawberry Daiquiri flavoured energy drink.

The matcha-based carbonated drinks brand – which sponsored Cook’s 352-day trek from South Africa to Tunisia – has made its Hardest Energy Strawberry Daiquiri flavour available to pre-order via its DTC platform (£19.99/6x250ml).

All profits from the sale of the drink will go towards Cook’s Givestar charity campaign, which is raising money for The Running Charity and Sandblast.

The new flavour is made from water, strawberry juice, lime, green tea extract and matcha tea, with no additives, preservatives, or added sugar.

“We loved following Russ on his African adventure and are proud to have not only fuelled his running journey, but his efforts in raising money for charity too,” said Teddie Levenfiche, co-founder of PerfectTed. “This limited-edition drop combines Russ’ love for Strawberry Daiquiris with PerfectTed healthy energy drinks (that he drank all the way across Africa).”

Cook, nicknamed ‘the hardest geezer’ for his extreme ultra-marathon running efforts, added: “It’s no secret I was craving a particular cocktail on returning from Africa and now, thanks to PerfectTed, I’ll never have to crave one again.”

Hardest Energy Strawberry Daiquiri would be “fuelling my runs and has pinched the top spot as my new favorite PerfectTed flavour,” he added.

PerfectTed, founded in 2021 by brothers Teddie and Levi Levenfiche alongside Marisa Poster, is stocked in Waitrose, Asda and Tesco.