UK vape juice and device brand Dinner Lady is leveraging a network of overseas manufacturing facilities to maintain supply after a massive fire ripped through its factory in Blackburn on Monday.

The brand – which is stocked in Asda, convenience stores and independent vape shops, and distributed to 115 countries – told The Grocer “the majority of customers will not experience any change to their scheduled orders”.

However, it warned some customers “may experience interruption”. It will continue to take on new orders, a spokeswoman for Dinner Lady added.

Ten fire engines from fire stations across Lancashire were called to the fire at a Dinner Lady facility on Shadsworth Business Park, Blackburn at around 8pm on Monday night.

It’s Dinner Lady vape, right next door to my work. Unexpected day off tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jUi6noihfK — Jarve from Ossy (@jarvefromossy) September 11, 2023

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control and issued guidance to anyone in the area to close windows and doors if they could smell smoke.

The following morning, four fire engines were still at the scene and firefighters continued their efforts to get the fire under control. An investigation is now underway.

“Most importantly, we can report that no one was hurt in the fire and all our members are safe and well, thanks to the actions of our headquarters team and the local fire and emergency rescue teams,” the Dinner Lady spokeswoman added.

The company said it wanted to “reassure our customers that our business operation is open and continuing as usual”.