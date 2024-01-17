Parfetts is increasing its own-label range by 20% to 150 lines this year.

The wholesaler, which operates eight depots in England, said it wanted to provide more “high-quality products” at low prices while delivering “impressive” margins for retailers.

As part of the range expansion, Parfetts has bolstered its bagged sweets category, including three new gummy variants – Fizzy Tastics, Jungle Mix and Mega Mix – price marked at £1. It said the initial production sold out in less than a month.

A sliced white bread line has also been launched, as well as a new wine range, Darwin’s Fox, which sold 500 cases in less than a week, Parfetts said. The range offers Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc variants.

Other recently introduced products include tinned tomatoes and baked beans, while other impulse, grocery, petfood and non-food items are set to launch by the end of 2024.

“Consumers are still feeling the pinch, so it’s essential for retailers to provide value across key product lines,” said Parfetts head of marketing Jamie Ferguson. ”Parfetts is also working hard to optimise margins for retailers, and that’s why we are expanding our own label range in 2024.

“We are also continuing our strategy of helping retailers make more margin by continuing our programme and scale of promotions across the year.”

Parfett’s existing own-label range has seen 25% year-on-year growth.