Liz Claydon
Liz Claydon is KPMG’s UK head of consumer markets.
Why retailers should think beyond their Christmas ads
As the big retailers launch their Christmas ads, it is easy to get lost in the heartwarming tales
Mults, suppliers and consumers must face up to price rises
Two weeks ago we saw one of the first tangible implications of Brexit in a very public pricing spat
Grocery brands must focus on individual consumers
Surely it is customer experience that should be the focus to differentiate and retain, if not win, customer loyalty
Find strength in working together
The grocers may be glad that summer has finally appeared, bringing a boost to sales
Why the grocers should get disruptive too
Traditional business models and products are no longer enough to ensure long-term survival
Brexit: time for business to adapt and learn fast!
For many, the EU referendum result is still sinking in – with the only thing seemingly certain being uncertainty itself
Move fast to maintain organic growth
Delivering sustainable organic growth is an ongoing challenge for most businesses
Putting food on the table
Traditional supermarkets face threats from all sides. So how do they achieve profitable growth?
Inclusive leadership: shifting the power balance makes sense
While there are some incredibly talented people leading this industry, we are light on female leaders
It takes bravery to be disruptive
The world of retail is being continuously disrupted; whether it be from new technologies, changes to regulation or consumer needs
How Formula 1 is helping to speed up supply chain forecasting
Pressure on supply chains to deliver on availability, price and speed is mounting
Analytics can win you new customers
No company in the consumer industry can grow solely by retaining customers
Big four should exploit festive advantage over discounters
Traditionally, the Christmas period has seen discount grocers lose market share
Modern Slavery Act will require retailer vigilance
In 1833 the UK abolished slavery. Yet, over 180 years later the government has felt compelled to take further action
Value creation chain must be the focus in trading relationship
The retailer-supplier relationship remains as contentious as ever
If sugar is the new tobacco, move fast
Jamie Oliver’s call for a tax on sweetened drinks is just one of a growing number of broadsides in the war on sugar
Trust is vital for the future of the food and drink industry
There is an emerging demand for products that are ‘LATTE’: Local, Authentic, Traceable, Transparent and Ethical
Opinion: Yes, zero-hours contracts can be done the right way
Organisations are becoming much more creative in introducing agile working practices
The challenge of consistent product data
Failure by retailers to display full product details can lead to considerable fines for non-compliance
Customer data: the price is right - but is it fair?
What most retailers should consider is rationalising the roster of promotions that have accumulated over the years