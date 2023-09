In the last three years, RTD coffee has more than doubled in value to £289m[ Nielsen ], growing faster than total soft drinks[ Nielsen ]. And with the second-highest pence per litre in soft drinks, it’s a real money-making opportunity for retailers[ Nielsen ].



Watch this video to learn how Costa is drawing on insights from its coffee shop business and CCEP’s soft drinks expertise, to indentify the key trends in the RTD coffee category and to shape its RTD coffee strategy.